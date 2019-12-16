Best Virginia Online MBA Programs

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking and resource site, MBA Central (https://www.mbacentral.org/) has published a new ranking: The 15 Best Virginia Online MBA Degree Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/best-virginia-online-mba/).

When considering an online MBA program, prospective students routinely consider if a distance degree will provide them the same benefits as an on-campus counterpart. The fact is, online MBA programs have evolved over the recent years to not only offer many of the same benefits, like that of high-quality curriculum and seasoned faculty, but it additionally adds benefits that on-campus programs cannot duplicate. Online MBA students get to continue their current professional path with little to no interruption, tackle current problems in a think tank with their virtual classmates, and immediately apply solutions in their workplace. Even more, students that possibly need to travel or go on maternity or paternity leave have the option to concurrently juggle their education in a flexible course schedule. There is a myriad of options of high-quality online MBA programs. Students only need to find the right fit.

With top programs thriving around the country, MBA Central has assessed the top Virginia Online MBA programs. These degrees were ranked upon their Affordability (33%), Quality of Classes (33%), and Online Support Services (33%). Data was gathered from Quacquarelli Symonds, the National Center for Education Statistics, the Princeton Review, US News, the Financial Times, and each MBA website.

Topping this ranking of the 15 Best Virginia Online MBA Degrees is Old Dominion University's Strome College of Business located in Norfolk, Virginia. Next is Regent University's School of Business & Leadership in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in second place, followed by James Madison University's College of Business located in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in third.

Additional schools listed in this ranking are (alphabetically ordered):

East Coast Polytechnic Institute College of Business -- Virginia Beach, Virginia

George Mason University School of Business -- Fairfax, Virginia

Jack Welch Management Institute -- Herndon, Virginia

Liberty University School of Business -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Longwood University College of Business & Economics -- Farmville, Virginia

Marymount University School of Business and Technology -- Arlington, Virginia

Radford University Davis College of Business and Economics -- Radford, Virginia

University of Lynchburg College of Business -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business -- Richmond, Virginia

Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Virginia Wesleyan University - University College -- Virginia Beach, Virginia

William & Mary Raymond A. Mason School of Business -- Williamsburg, Virginia

"When considering an online MBA program, the fact that it's done remotely is the most significant benefit," states Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central. "This allows for increased flexibility in terms of when students must dedicate time to their courses." And while the location of an online MBA program is not necessarily a top factor when choosing a degree, it is still important to understand the context of the business school within a state. Companies often have connections to local business schools. Companies can provide business students with case studies, mentoring, and even possible job opportunities. With over 1,000 business headquarters within the state of Virginia, business schools are not just gleaning important information about leadership, they are also providing their next leaders. An online MBA degree is "highly valuable and opens doors to a wide variety of managerial roles in these and other Virginian organizations." These degrees hail from large and small schools, public and private colleges, and multiple degree and certification options. "The wonderful thing about online MBA programs is that there is bound to be a program out there that fits your career goals and your lifestyle."

MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource site. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we have striven to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.

Contact:

Tammie Cagle - Editor

MBA Central

230801@email4pr.com

425-440-0619

SOURCE MBA Central