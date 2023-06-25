Best Vodka In America Won By Oxnard Distillery

OXNARD, Calif., June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sespe Creek Distillery, a producer of premium craft spirits, is thrilled to announce that its Silvergrin vodka has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Vodka in America" at the renowned World Vodka Awards. This is the second consecutive year Silvergrin has won the top accolade.

Silvergrin, The Triple-Crop Vodka Silvergrin's tractor-to-table vodka The Extra Honest Vodka, winner of Best Vodka in America, not once but twice. Made from farm-grown crops, not one but three: Potatoes, wheat and corn. A sip so balanced and creamy you can swig it straight from the bottle with a grin not a squint. Silvergrin Vodka - grown and distilled in Montana, produced in Oxnard, California.

The World Vodka Awards is one of the most esteemed international spirits competitions, bringing together industry experts, distinguished judges, and passionate vodka enthusiasts to evaluate and recognize the finest vodkas in various categories. The Best Varietal Vodka category acknowledges the pinnacle of excellence in the production of varietal vodka. This category highlights vodkas that exhibit utmost purity, clarity, and cleanliness, while embracing a nuanced expression of the base ingredient's character that is both welcomed and sought-after.

Silvergrin's vodka stood out among fierce competition, impressing the judges with its distinctive richness and remarkable quality. Tasting notes for the Oxnard-produced vodka were provided by the competition's judges:

"Hints of sweetness on the nose with creamy mouthfeel and notes of vanilla. Good amount of spicy character with hints of berry sweetness on the finish. Notes of dried apricots with caramel undertones."

Crafted using a rare blend of three different crops, Silvergrin's recipe is a tribute to America's strong agricultural legacy.

"We call it the 'Extra Honest Vodka' because it's farm-distilled the old fashioned way and retains the truth and character of the crops that went into it," says Alfred English, president of Sespe Creek Distillery. "When you use three different, extraordinary crops like those grown by our friends in Montana's Gallatin Valley, and then combine those together in the right ratio with the right mineral water, you get a vodka with so much balance, rich texture and fresh taste, well, you can just swig it straight out of the bottle."

Silvergrin's' creamy, refreshing and precisely balanced flavor profile derived from its 3-crop recipe has earned it a devoted following of discerning consumers and industry professionals alike. This second consecutive recognition as the Best Varietal Vodka in America reinforces Sespe Creek Distillery's unwavering dedication to craftsmanship, timeless tradition, and the pursuit of perfection. They express their gratitude to the World Vodka Awards judges, their dedicated team, and their loyal consumers for their ongoing support.

For more information about Silvergrin Vodka and their award-winning vodka, please visit Silvergrin.com.

