Best-Wade Petroleum Announces Leadership Changes

Charles Hyde assumes president role, John Wade moves to chairman

RIPLEY, Tenn., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-Wade Petroleum, Inc. announced today that long-time president John Wade has moved into the role of chairman. Charles Hyde, who has been with the company for nearly three decades, will assume the role of president.

"I feel confident in handing over the reins to Charles as he helps Best-Wade continue to position itself as the region's 'one-stop-shop' for our customers' petroleum products and lubrication program needs," Wade said.

Wade started with Best-Wade Petroleum in February 1982. He has seen first-hand the evolution of the industry and has helped the company stay ahead of changes and trends.

"Going forward, my main focus will be on motivating employees and providing leadership oversight throughout the company," Wade said.

Hyde began his career in 1978 as a territory manager for Lubrication Engineers.

Prior to joining Best-Wade Petroleum in 1995, Hyde served as southern regional manager for Windward Petroleum, Inc. In 2017, he was promoted from general manager to vice president of Best-Wade Petroleum.

"I'm excited to move into the role of president and to continue to build and grow the impeccable company that Best-Wade is today," Hyde said. "Thanks to John's dedication and commitment to the company over the years and the strong management team we have assembled, we have established ourselves as a top-tier supplier of products and services to customers throughout the Mid-South region."

Best-Wade was originally established as a fuel supplier in 1965. Today, it is an authorized Mobil distributor with Caterpillar Oil, Best Brands and Des-Case.

Best-Wade Petroleum offers a wide array of superior industrial services and technical programs that perfectly complement its top-quality products.

"We have grown over the past 56 years because of our excellence in customer service," Wade said. "We have created programs that are designed with our clients in mind, made to exceed their expectations."

Best-Wade is a proud member of the Mobil program DPIM, known as the Distributor Product Quality Assurance Framework; the Tennessee Trucking Association; the Southern Rubber Group Division of ACS; the Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) and the Tennessee Oil Marketers Association.

About Best-Wade Petroleum, Inc.

Best-Wade is your 'one-stop-shop' for all your petroleum products and lubrication program needs. For 56 years, its superior service and support programs have made it the largest, full-service petroleum supplier in the Mid-South. Best-Wade Petroleum offers a wide range of products with four, full-service plants. Brands Best-Wade Petroleum is proud to supply include Mobil, DuBois Chemicals, Workhorse Chemicals and Power Service Diesel Fuel Additives. Under strict quality controls, Best-Wade petroleum also packages its own product line, Best Brand.

Best Wade Petroleum's well-trained sales team can meet automotive, commercial, industrial and fuel needs. With more than 475,000 gallons of bulk lubricants and 75,500 square feet of warehousing, Best-Wade Petroleum is able to deliver superior products to an extended geographic area including West Tennessee, Northeast Arkansas and North Mississippi. For more information, visit www.bestwade.com.

