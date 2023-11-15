Best Way to Transfer Whatsapp Business From Android to iPhone

News provided by

Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

15 Nov, 2023, 16:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you switched from Android to iPhone but don't know how to transfer WhatsApp Business from Android to iPhone? If you're stuck in this tricky situation, it's because iOS and its security rules can be a bit of a headache. "But there's a simple solution to this dilemma. A tool like Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer can smoothly move WhatsApp Business from Android to iPhone, especially when other solutions fall short," says a Tenorshare spokesperson.

So, how does Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer work? Let's find out.

Continue Reading
Best Way to Transfer Whatsapp Business From Android to iPhone
Best Way to Transfer Whatsapp Business From Android to iPhone

VIDEO:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6O0J1q5HOo4

Can You Transfer WhatsApp Business via Google Drive or iCloud?

Yes, you can use Google Drive or iCloud to move your WhatsApp chats. But it's crucial to know you can't transfer WhatsApp Business data from Android to iPhone. This is because the encryption methods differ for iCloud and Google Drive, making cross-platform transfers impossible using these built-in methods.

To make it work, you'd need to initially store backup files in your Google Drive or iCloud. However, consider using a dedicated application like iCareFone Transfer for a simpler, quick, and convenient solution.

Best Way to Transfer Whatsapp Business From Android to iPhone

The best way to transfer WhatsApp Business from Android to iPhone without losing data is through the Multi-directional Transfer tool. It can not only move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone but also other data like contacts, messages, files, etc. Here are the fabulous features of this tool:

  • Restore WhatsApp Backups - Google Drive to iPhone or iCloud to Android.
  • One-Click WhatsApp Backup and Restore - Restore WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, GBWhatsApp, Kik, and Viber from backup.
  • Switch WhatsApp - Transfer GBWhatsApp to a new phone or move from GBWhatsApp to WhatsApp.
  • Export Backups - Export WhatsApp, GBWhatsApp, and WhatsApp Business backups in HTML format.

Here's how to use iCareFone Transfer to transfer WhatsApp Business data from Android to iPhone:

  • Download and install iCareFone Transfer on your PC.
  • Connect both phones to your PC and choose "Transfer."
  • Type in your country code and mobile number. Hit "Verify."
  • The tool will move your WhatsApp Business data from Android to iPhone.

Tenorshare BlackFriday Big Sales!

Tenorshare is holding a Black Friday sale, which will run until December 7th. You can score discounts on Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer and Android & data recovery and repair tools. Simply use the provided coupon during your purchase to enjoy the discounts. Plus, there's a lucky draw for a chance to win these tools and other prizes for free. So, don't miss out!

About Tenorshare

If you've switched from Android to iPhone, transferring WhatsApp Business data from Android to iPhone seems impossible. However, Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer makes it seamless, ensuring a smooth transition without data loss.

Tenorshare brand also offers a Black Friday sale discount on this tool and other data recovery software for Android and iOS users. You also get a chance to snag these tools for free in a lucky draw. So, don't miss this opportunity if you've made the switch!

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

Also from this source

4DDiG Black Friday: Get up to 60% off and a chance to win $100 Amazon gift cards

4DDiG Black Friday: Get up to 60% off and a chance to win $100 Amazon gift cards

Prepare for an unforgettable Black Friday experience as 4DDiG, the globally renowned software provider (a Tenorshare brand), unveils its highly...
Tenorshare's Black Friday Sale: Unbeatable Deals on Top Software

Tenorshare's Black Friday Sale: Unbeatable Deals on Top Software

Tenorshare, a leading software company that specializes in data recovery and security solutions, is launching a massive Black Friday Sale on November ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.