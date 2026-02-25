NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new industry review by Better Business Advice highlights Network Solutions for its all-in-one website builder that combines domain registration, hosting, security, and design tools in a single subscription. The recognition reflects growing demand for simplified website creation tools among entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Network Solutions - integrated website builder that includes domain registration, hosting, security, and guided design tools in one platform designed to simplify launching and managing a professional website

Growing Demand for All-In-One Website Platforms

Launching a website once required coordinating multiple providers for domains, hosting, security, and design. This process often increased complexity and extended setup timelines. All-in-one website builders have gained popularity because they centralize these services within a single platform. Users can manage key website functions from one dashboard, which reduces administrative work and technical barriers for new site owners.

This shift continues to influence how small businesses approach building an online presence, especially those seeking faster and less technical ways to launch websites.

Network Solutions and the Bundled Website Model

Network Solutions has grown from a domain registration provider into a platform that includes hosting, email, marketing tools, and website creation software. Its website builder combines essential services in one subscription. This includes a free domain for the first year, domain privacy, web hosting, SSL security, and built-in design tools.

When users activate their domain, they also gain access to a set of free marketing apps. These tools are included at no extra cost and are designed to support early website growth.

The Coming Soon Page allows users to publish a simple AI-generated page while building their full website. An optional contact form can collect visitor information and send it directly to the Customers App.

The Link in Bio tool creates a single page to house multiple links, which can be used across social media profiles.

The Social App connects Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X accounts. Users can schedule posts, reply to comments, and monitor activity from one dashboard.

The Marketing Calendar helps organize campaigns and track marketing efforts across channels.

The Customers App functions as a built-in CRM. Users can import, store, and manage contact information. The Coming Soon Page form connects directly to this app, making lead collection simple.

Bundled pricing can be significant for small businesses. Domain names often cost about $10 per year when purchased separately, and hosting adds an ongoing expense. Combining these services with marketing and contact management tools in one subscription can reduce setup time and simplify ongoing website management.

Designed for Beginners and Small Businesses

The platform focuses on simplicity and guided setup rather than advanced customization. This approach is intended for users launching their first website or seeking a faster route to going online. The builder is positioned for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals who prioritize ease of use and reliability.

AI Tools and Template Library

AI-powered tools help generate website content and branding assets, supporting faster website launches for users with limited technical experience. The platform also offers more than 150 responsive templates designed for mobile and desktop devices. Responsive design is widely considered essential for search visibility and user experience, making templates an important feature for new site owners.

Security, Hosting, and Reliability

Security is a core part of the bundled platform. All plans include SSL certificates and integrated hosting, which are baseline requirements for modern websites. The platform advertises a 99.9 percent uptime guarantee, reflecting a focus on reliable website availability.

Built-In Marketing and Business Tools

Higher-tier plans include marketing tools such as social media and email marketing, Google Business listing support, and appointment scheduling. These features allow users to manage marketing activities without additional third-party services.

Ecommerce Capabilities for Small Stores

The ecommerce plan includes secure checkout and multi-channel product selling across Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, and eBay. While more limited than specialized ecommerce platforms, these tools may suit small stores and service-based businesses beginning to sell online.

Ease of Use and Guided Setup

The website editor uses a section-based drag-and-drop interface that allows users to place text, images, and forms without coding. Pre-structured layouts reduce complexity by allowing customization of existing sections rather than designing pages from scratch.

Guided onboarding and AI assistance help users generate layouts and content. Customer support is available via phone, email, and live chat, and tutorials and knowledge base resources assist with common tasks.

Overview of Pricing Plans

Three primary plans are available, each designed for different website needs. Introductory pricing typically applies during the first term, with higher renewal rates afterward.

The Website plan starts at $4.99 per month and includes the AI website builder, a free domain for one year, SSL security, and email and design support credits. This plan is intended for blogs, portfolios, and small business websites.

starts at $4.99 per month and includes the AI website builder, a free domain for one year, SSL security, and email and design support credits. This plan is intended for blogs, portfolios, and small business websites. The Website plus Marketing plan starts at $7.99 per month and adds appointment scheduling, social media and email marketing tools, and Google Business listing features.

plan starts at $7.99 per month and adds appointment scheduling, social media and email marketing tools, and Google Business listing features. The Ecommerce plan starts at $13.99 per month and includes secure checkout and multi-channel product selling tools.

Introductory discounts are common across the website builder industry, and renewal pricing is an important factor to review before making long-term decisions.

Continued Interest in Integrated Website Platforms

All-in-one website builders continue to attract users seeking a single platform to manage their online presence. Bundled hosting, security, and marketing tools reduce the need for multiple services and help new site owners launch websites more quickly. The review from Better Business Advice highlights how Network Solutions reflects the ongoing shift toward integrated website creation platforms

About Network Solutions

Network Solutions is an internet services provider offering domain registration, web hosting, website building tools, email services, and digital marketing solutions. Founded during the early commercial internet era, the company supports individuals, entrepreneurs, and small businesses seeking to create and manage their online presence. Its services focus on combining essential website tools into one platform designed to simplify website creation, security, and ongoing management.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

