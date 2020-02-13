Best Western, Groupe ADP, Gulfport Energy, Hyundai New Zealand, IMAX, Malibu Boats And VARTA Among Customers That Signed On With BlackLine In Q4 2019

LOS ANGELES, LONDON, SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial close and accounting automation software provider BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) continued to expand its global customer base during the fourth quarter of 2019, adding a broad range of large and midsize companies to its client roster from North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and the Asia-Pacific region (ASIAPAC). Today, more than half of the Fortune 50 are using BlackLine to modernize their accounting operations, with more than 10 billion transactions imported by BlackLine customers in 2019 alone.

Among the new customers in North America in Q4 were Aya Healthcare, Best Western International, Cornerstone Brands, Gulfport Energy, IMAX, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Malibu Boats and Ultimate Fitness Group (operating as Orangetheory Fitness). In EMEA new customers included Bunzl, Cordstrap, the Government of Jersey, Groupe ADP, Princess Yachts and VARTA Consumer Batteries. And in ASIAPAC, Bapcor, Hyundai New Zealand, Jaycar, Mirvac and the University of Auckland were among those that signed on to use BlackLine.

Over 260,000 users across more than 3,000 companies worldwide use BlackLine's solutions to increase accountant productivity, reduce risk, elevate controls and compliance functions and modernize their Finance & Accounting operations.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions for financial close management, accounting automation, and intercompany governance, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.

More than 3,000 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer and recognized Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

