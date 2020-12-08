Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Announces Ishwar Naran As New Board Chairman

PHOENIX, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western® Hotels & Resorts today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Ishwar Naran as Board Chairman for 2021. Naran, who previously served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, brings more than three decades of hospitality experience and 17 years of Best Western ownership to his role as Chairman. His deep knowledge of the brand coupled with his extensive industry experience make Naran the ideal candidate to drive Best Western Hotels & Resorts forward in 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Best Western Hotels & Resorts)

"I'm pleased to announce Ishwar Naran as Best Western's new Chairman of the Board, as his extensive industry experience and honorable traits will be essential to leading our brand forward in 2021," said Best Western Hotels & Resorts President and CEO David Kong. "Our industry is facing its greatest crisis to-date and I believe Ishwar's innovative and strategic thinking will deliver tremendous value as we navigate the year ahead. I look forward to working alongside Ishwar and his colleagues on the Board of Directors as we continue to grow the Best Western brand, deliver industry-leading customer care to our guests, and drive superior revenue to our hoteliers."

Naran has developed, acquired, and managed over 30 hotels throughout his career. Currently, Naran owns three Best Western-branded properties including the Best Western Wesley Chapel in Wesley Chapel, Florida; the Best Western Plus Daytona Inn Seabreeze Oceanfront in Daytona Beach, Florida; and the Best Western Plus Columbia North East in Columbia, South Carolina. During his time as a Best Western owner, Naran has served on numerous advisory committees within the organization and was elected to the Board of Directors in 2016 to represent the interests of hotel owners in District IV, which includes Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Puerto Rico.

Naran is a lifetime member of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association and is also a member of the Daytona Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Ormond Beach Chamber of Commerce, and the Daytona Beach Shores Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, Naran is a current member and former Board of Director for the Hotel-Motel Association and was a former President and founder of the Indian Association of Greater Daytona Beach.

"I'm truly honored to be elected as the Chairman of the Board for Best Western Hotels & Resorts," said Naran. "As a long time member and leader of Best Western, I'm proud to be a part of this incredible family of hoteliers, whose foundational caring spirit and commitment to providing superior customer care has united our brand and served as a beacon of hope during these unprecedented times. During this year of immense hardships, I am encouraged that the Best Western family has emerged stronger than ever. I am inspired by the strength and dedication of my fellow hoteliers, and I look forward to working with my fellow Board of Directors to help lead our family into a brighter future. I believe the best is yet to come for Best Western Hotels & Resorts."

During the election, John Kelly was named Vice Chairman and Danny Lafayette was named Secretary Treasurer. Recently, Steve Wahrlich was also appointed to the Board of Directors as Director for District II, representing the interests of Best Western hotel owners in seven western states, including Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota, and Canada's western provinces. Together with his fellow Board members, Naran will play a crucial role in driving Best Western Hotels & Resorts' recovery, growth, and future successes.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network. With 18 brands and approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through acquisition, WorldHotelsTM Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay StudioSM franchises**. For more information visit www.bestwestern.com , www.bestwesterndevelopers.com, www.worldhotels.com and www.surestaydevelopers.com.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

Media Contact

Katie Ray

Senior PR Manager

602.957.5526

[email protected]

SOURCE Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.bestwestern.com

