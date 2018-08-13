Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Announces U.S. Arrival Of Vīb® With First Opening In Springfield

"We are excited to mark the arrival of our first Vīb brand in the United States," said David Kong, President and CEO for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "Vīb was conceived to signal that today's Best Western is a contemporary and relevant brand, which offers a comprehensive portfolio of options that cater to today's travelers. Delivering an exciting and one-of-a-kind experience, Vīb Springfield will enrich the community and today's Best Western."

The 92-room Vīb Springfield features a combination of contemporary design and affordable style, with social engagement at the center of the experience. With a focus on convenience and technology geared towards young professionals, the hotel features zones for work and play stocked with amenities including ample USB and power ports - supported with free wireless internet in the lobby and guestrooms, a grab-n-go station, a 24/7 sundries shop, premium food and coffee from one of the town's best-known fusion restaurants – Wheelhouse – eight gaming stations, a 24/7 fitness center, a 24/7 electronic tech shop, a cozy fireplace lounge and a social Mezzanine. The hotel lobby is also home to an upscale bar featuring fruit-infused signature cocktails created with Vīb guests in mind. All of these unique amenities were on display during the grand opening event.

"Best Western has evolved significantly in recent years, expanding our portfolio from one brand to 11, to deliver the hotel offerings and unique experiences today's sophisticated travelers and developers expect," said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "The introduction of Vīb was an integral part of Best Western's evolution, offering a boutique concept designed for the upscale hotel segment and filling a niche in today's competitive marketplace."

"We are proud to have partnered with Gordon Elliott, a highly respected and long-standing member of the Best Western brand, to develop our first Vīb hotel in the U.S. We know his hotel will deliver the exceptional experience and service that makes the Vīb brand stand out among the rest," continued Pohl.

Located in the heart of its hometown, Vīb Springfield is just minutes from popular attractions including Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium, Bass Pro Shop, Discovery Center of Springfield, Gillioz Theatre, Hammons Field, and Park Central Square. The Springfield-Branson National Airport is just eleven miles away, and the property is surrounded by the city's best shops, dining venues, bars, lounges and entertainment venues.

"We are thrilled to open the first Vīb in the United States and to invite travelers to experience this very unique product," said Gordon Elliott of Elliott Lodging. "As a member of the Best Western brand for more than two decades, I am proud to have experienced the brand's transformation firsthand, and to be the first to bring this vibrant brand to life in the heart of Springfield."

"Springfield is on the move, with new restaurants and attractions opening weekly and has become a hotspot for business travelers," continued Elliott. "With fresh, stylish accommodations and modern amenities that foster social engagement, Vīb Springfield is a perfect fit for this exciting market."

Vīb's thriving pipeline now includes numerous properties in exciting markets from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Miami to Los Angeles, San Diego, Staten Island, Pittsburgh and New Orleans.

Reservations for Vīb Springfield may be booked by calling the hotel directly at 800-528-1234 or by calling Best Western's 24-hour, toll-free reservations number 800-WESTERN. Reservations are also available from Best Western's website at BestWestern.com.

For more information on the Vīb brand, please visit BestWesternDevelopers.com.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,200* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western offers 11 hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market: Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Vīb®, GLō®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, BW Premier Collection® by Best Western, and BW Signature Collection® by Best Western; as well as its recently launched franchise offerings: SureStay® Hotel by Best Western, SureStay Plus® Hotel by Best Western and SureStay Collection® by Best Western. Now celebrating more than 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and award-winning online and mobile booking capabilities. Best Western continues to set industry records regarding awards and accolades, including 66 percent of the brand's North American hotels earning a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award in 2018, Business Travel News® ranking Best Western Plus and Best Western number one in upper-mid-price and mid-price hotel brands, and Fast Company honoring Best Western Hotels & Resorts with a spot in the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality category. Best Western has also won nine consecutive AAA®/CAA® Lodging Partner of the Year awards, recognizing the brand's commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA/CAA's nearly 58 million members in the U.S. and Canada. Best Western-branded hotels were top ranked in J.D. Power's 2017 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study – ranking first in breakfast (food and beverage category) for midscale; and second in overall guest satisfaction. Over 35 million travelers are members of the brand's award-winning loyalty program Best Western Rewards®, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western-branded hotel worldwide. Best Western's partnerships with AAA/CAA and Google® Street View provide travelers with exciting ways to interact with the brand. Through its partnership with Google Street View, Best Western is the first major company of its size and scale to launch a virtual reality experience for customers, setting a new industry standard and reinventing how guests view hotels.

* All Best Western and SureStay-branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

