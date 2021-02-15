Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Cares About Rewarding Travelers This Spring

PHOENIX, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Best Western Hotels & Resorts is rewarding Best Western Rewards (BWR®) members with a $25 Best Western Gift Card each night they stay at a Best Western-branded hotel from now through May 9, 2021 (Limit 4 gift cards). Building off of BWR's tagline "Because We Care About Rewarding You," this promotion is the latest example of the brand's ongoing commitment to caring for guests and supporting them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Caring for our guests has always been at the core of everything we do at Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and this caring spirit continues to inspire our BWR perks as well," said Dorothy Dowling, Best Western Hotels & Resorts Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "As the world begins to heal and more travelers set their sights on a much-needed getaway, we look forward to welcoming them with a clean and safe stay, and this exciting offer which delivers superior savings."

This BWR promotion comes on the heels of the program's 50 percent reduction to its Elite Status eligibility requirements - another way Best Western is showing travelers they care about providing valuable rewards. With this change, travelers can earn Elite Status with just five nights, three stays or 5,000 points. Additionally, the reduction in thresholds applies to each BWR Elite Status tier – making it easier than ever for guests to climb the loyalty ladder.

Also inspired by the brand's caring spirit, Best Western was the first in the industry to extend loyalty status to its BWR members whose travel plans have been greatly impacted by travel restrictions and cancellations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the company launched an industry-leading cleaning program, We Care CleanSM, which delivers an enhanced commitment to keeping guests safe and healthy when staying at Best Western-branded hotels across North America.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has transformed into a vibrant hospitality company with 18 distinct brand offerings across every market segment from economy to luxury. In recent years, the company has revitalized its properties across North America as owners invested a staggering $2 billion in property improvements and renovations. Best Western's commitment to innovation and improvement has enabled the company to achieve record RevPAR Index, unrivaled industry recognition and unprecedented guest satisfaction.

