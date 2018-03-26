Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Goes "Behind the Brands" with a Closer Look at Best Western Premier®

PHOENIX, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Best Western's launch of "Today's Best Western" campaign and its "Behind the Brands" series, the company is inviting travelers to explore what it means to live the Premier Life®. Best Western Premier is one of Best Western Hotels & Resorts' most exclusive offerings, which brings a notably refined and elegant travel experience to today's discerning travelers. With 120 locations across the globe and 50 more in the pipeline, the upscale brand is designed for business and leisure travelers seeking first-rate amenities, superior accommodations and exceptional service.

"The objective of our new 'Behind the Brands' series is to provide travelers with an inside look at our 11 brands – each of which feature a distinctive personality and provide the consistent service and quality Best Western Hotels & Resorts is known for," said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. "Best Western Premier is an excellent lodging option for travelers, as well as for developers competing in the upscale market. The brand truly exemplifies what today's Best Western has to offer."

Best Western Premier was introduced in North America in 2011 as part of the company's descriptor program after 8 years of success in Europe and Asia. Continuing its evolution, Best Western Hotels & Resorts launched a brand refresh in 2015 – debuting new logos for each of its brands, including Best Western Premier. The new Best Western Premier logo uses a classic yet contemporary font, along with unique design elements to exude elegance and style. Its monogram brings an iconic expression with a multi-dimensional elliptical shape, customized lettering and a tapered line that ties it back to the Best Western master brand.

Best Western Premier hotels are setting a higher standard today with stylish designs, attention to detail and personalized service. Today's Best Western Premier hotels offer:

Modern and unique exterior designs and robust in-room amenities

Award-winning "Build Your Own Breakfast" with hot, healthy, customizable options available at most locations

Luxurious Apothia® bath products, the choice for fashionable trendsetters for 25 years

Onsite dining, cocktail bars and fitness centers

Convenient business centers, boardrooms, gathering spaces and sundry shops

Staying at a Best Western Premier is now even more rewarding this spring with Best Western Rewards®, the company's award-winning loyalty program. Members can Go.Get.Rewarded® with a $10 Best Western Travel Card® for every completed stay now through April 29, 2018.

