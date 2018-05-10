Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Goes "Behind The Brands" With A Closer Look At BW Signature Collection® By Best Western

"With the debut of our BW Signature Collection by Best Western late last year, we rounded out our soft brand offerings in every segment, underscoring our commitment to giving hoteliers a variety of flexible options as they look to gain access to Best Western's powerful brand resources," said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and COO of Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

"Our soft brands, and BW Signature Collection by Best Western in particular, give independent hoteliers the opportunity to maintain their individual personality, offering unique, locally-inspired accommodations to their guests, while tapping into our robust back-end support, award-winning Best Western Rewards loyalty program and global distribution," Pohl continued.

BW Signature Collection by Best Western fills the void for upper midscale space hoteliers who wish to maintain freedom from the sometimes restrictive, and expensive to implement, brand standards common in the industry. This collection of carefully selected hotels is designed as a competitive, stand-out offering for both primary and secondary markets.

BW Signature Collection by Best Western hotels provide guests with comfortable, convenient and rewarding stays, with value-packed perks and first-rate amenities that Best Western is known for including:

First-class services and amenities;

Fast, free wireless internet;

The brand's award-winning "Build Your Own Breakfast" program with hot, healthy, customizable options available complimentary at most locations;

And outstanding guest satisfaction ratings, with minimum TripAdvisor® scores of 4 and AAA® or CAA® hotel ratings of 3 diamonds or above.

With Killington Mountain Lodge in Killington, Vermont; Brooklyn Way Hotel in Brooklyn, New York; and several international locations including - Gasthaus zur Waldegg near majestic Lake Lucerne, Switzerland - BW Signature Collection by Best Western is quickly gaining momentum. In addition to its properties in North America and Switzerland, the brand has already opened three properties in Italy, one in Peru, and one in Ecuador, with more in the pipeline. As more hotels join Best Western's newest soft brand, owners will enjoy a rapid ramp-up with fast access to the brand's leading global reservation and revenue management systems, sales and marketing support, and award-winning Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) loyalty program with more than 32 million members.

BWR is making travel to BW Signature Collection by Best Western properties even more rewarding this summer, as members can Go.Get.Rewarded® with a $20 Best Western Travel Card® on their first stay completed between May 21 and September 3, 2018. With the richest promotions in the industry and points that never expire, BWR offers real value as the world's premier hotel loyalty program.

For more information on Best Western Hotels & Resorts, please visit BestWestern.com or BestWesternDevelopers.com.

For more information about the "Today's Best Western" campaign, please visit YouMustBeTrippin.com/featured/todaysbw/

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,200* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western offers 11 hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market: Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Vīb®, GLō®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, BW Premier Collection®, and BW Signature CollectionSM by Best Western; as well as its recently launched franchise offerings: SureStay® Hotel by Best Western, SureStay Plus® Hotel by Best Western and SureStay Collection® by Best Western. Now celebrating more than 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and award-winning online and mobile booking capabilities. Best Western continues to set industry records regarding awards and accolades, including 64 percent of the brand's North American hotels earning a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award in 2017, Business Travel News® ranking Best Western Plus and Best Western number one in upper-mid-price and mid-price hotel brands, and Best Western receiving seven consecutive Dynatrace® Best of the Web awards for its leading hotel website. Best Western has also won nine consecutive AAA®/CAA® Lodging Partner of the Year awards, recognizing the brand's commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA/CAA's nearly 58 million members in the U.S. and Canada. Best Western-branded hotels were top ranked in J.D. Power's 2017 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study – ranking first in breakfast (food and beverage category) for midscale; and second in overall guest satisfaction. Over 32 million travelers are members of the brand's award-winning loyalty program Best Western Rewards®, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide. Best Western's partnerships with AAA/CAA and Harley-Davidson® provide travelers with exciting ways to interact with the brand. Through its partnership with Google® Street View, Best Western is the first major company of its size and scale to launch a virtual reality experience for customers, setting a new industry standard and reinventing how guests view hotels.

* All Best Western and SureStay-branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

