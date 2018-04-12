Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Goes "Behind The Brands" With A Closer Look At The Evolution Of Its Legacy Brand, Best Western

"Our timeless Best Western brand is trusted across the globe for providing exceptional offerings, service and value to leisure and business travelers alike," said David Kong, President and CEO of Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "We're excited to highlight the iconic brand that started it all for our company and to celebrate the extraordinary, ongoing evolution Best Western has experienced over the past 72 years."

The evolution of Best Western has been one to watch, and as the brand itself has innovated from within, the industry has followed suit. Founded in 1946 as Best Western Motels, Best Western has driven change through a number of industry firsts in technology, guest satisfaction and more. Some of the brand's milestone moments include:

1962 - Best Western offered the only hospitality reservations service covering the entire United States .

. 1963 - Best Western was the largest motel chain in the industry with 699 member properties and 35,201 rooms.

1974 - Best Western eliminated the word "motel" from its name and began competing directly with other full-service lodging chains, while expanding internationally the following year.

1988 - The award-winning Best Western Rewards® ("BWR®") program was launched to bring extra value to travelers and developers.

1995 - Best Western introduced its first listings on the Internet.

2004 - Best Western launched the hotel industry's largest High-Speed Internet Access (HSIA) initiative with the fastest implementation. In just eight months, the company established free wireless or hard-wired HSIA in some portion of the public areas, and at least 15 percent of rooms, at all of its North American properties.

2007 - Best Western began using online surveys to keep track of customer satisfaction, one of the first steps in leading the industry in superior customer care.

2011 - Best Western celebrated its 65th birthday. With new sister brands Best Western Plus® and Best Western Premier® launched, The World's Biggest Hotel Family tagline was introduced in the United States and Canada .

and . 2012 - Best Western introduced advanced cleaning technologies at its North American properties, becoming the first hotel brand to empower housekeeping staff to set a new standard for guest care through the use of UV wands, black lights and clean remotes.

2015 - Best Western experienced a major transformation with the company's all-encompassing brand refresh, which reinvigorated the brand with groundbreaking initiatives that bring real value to today's travelers. To signal this modern transformation across brands, the company redesigned the flagship Best Western logo to utilize hand drawn lettering, which is familiar and personable and pulls through the company's updated blue color. The centerpiece globe comes to life through the use of special effects such as gradient, highlighting and a 3-D treatment. These effects are distinctive within the hotel industry, which traditionally uses two-dimensional logos.

With more than 2,100 locations across the globe and more than 150 in the pipeline today, Best Western is a renowned midscale brand designed for business and leisure travelers seeking first-rate amenities, superior accommodations and incomparable service. Designed to perform positively in almost any location, developers in primary and secondary markets choose the Best Western core brand for its highly-competitive fee structure and industry-leading support, which helps drive more revenue directly to their bottom lines.

Best Western hotels feature contemporary style and spacious accommodations with modern entertainment systems, in-room coffee makers and desks/workspaces; high speed complimentary wireless internet as well as free local & long-distance calls; convenient business and fitness centers and Orgnx® natural, refreshing bath products with carefully selected, nutrient-rich ingredients. The brand's top-ranked "Build Your Own Breakfast" offers hot, healthy, customizable options available complimentary at most locations, as well.

Staying with Best Western is also more rewarding than ever before, as the company's award-winning BWR program provides its members with some of the richest rewards in the industry – including a minimum 10 percent discount and points that never expire. And this spring, BWR members can Go.Get.Rewarded® with a $10 Best Western Travel Card® for every completed stay now through April 29, 2018.

