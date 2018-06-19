Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Goes "Behind the Brands" With an Inside Look at BW Premier Collection® by Best Western

Blake Hotel New Orleans, BW Premier Collection by Best Western in New Orleans, Louisiana

Hotel L'Horset Opera, BW Premier Collection by Best Western in Paris, France

Mari Vila Hotel Bucharest, BW Premier Collection by Best Western in Bucharest, Romania

Hotel Syrene, BW Premier Collection by Best Western in Capri, Italy

The Hotel Nagasaki, BW Premier Collection by Best Western in Nagasaki, Japan

Hotel 115 Kew, BW Premier Collection by Best Western in Melbourne, Australia

Georgian Court Hotel, BW Premier Collection by Best Western in Vancouver, British Columbia

Eclectic and unique, BW Premier Collection by Best Western hotels create an atmosphere where creativity, worldliness and individual expression are blended into an experience that is illuminated by the true joy of travel. Each hotel's original identity is preserved and is unmistakably tied to its locale, giving today's travelers inspired and authentic experiences in beautiful destinations. In addition to the independent personality custom to each hotel, guests can enjoy the impeccable service and first-rate amenities that the BW Premier Collection by Best Western brand is known for:

Luxurious guestrooms and suites

On-site cocktail bars, dining experiences and award-winning breakfast options

Premier, deluxe bath amenities

Thoughtful and sophisticated design throughout

BW Premier Collection by Best Western is not only a world class option for travelers, but for independent hoteliers as well. The brand provides unprecedented flexibility, as a soft brand designed to help owners flourish without the often-strict brand guidelines of the industry. Hotels are encouraged to maintain their personalities in order to provide the authentic, local experiences today's travelers crave. Hotels pay only for the business delivered to them by the brand, and gain access to the brand's award-winning, $1.8 billion global reservation system and 35 million-member strong loyalty program, as well as near immediate access to Best Western's revenue management systems, trade show and sales support, marketing programs and more.

"We are pleased with the overwhelming success our soft brand has received from leading independent hoteliers and today's travelers," said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "The unmatched benefits of today's Best Western combined with the exceptional, unique offerings of the hotels themselves, have earned BW Premier Collection by Best Western a prominent spot within our portfolio of brands."

"As the brand continues to expand, we will remain focused on quality over quantity to ensure we offer only luxury hotels that epitomize the local flavor and personality of desirable destinations around the world," continued Pohl.

Staying at BW Premier Collection by Best Western hotels is even more rewarding this summer, as Best Western Rewards® members will receive a $20 Best Western Travel Card® after their first stay completed now through September 3, 2018. Go.Get.Rewarded® today, with top-ranked, rich rewards and points that never expire from the world's premier hotel loyalty program.

For more information on Best Western Hotels & Resorts, please visit BestWestern.com.

For more information about the Today's Best Western campaign, please visit youmustbetrippin.com/featured/todaysbw/.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,200* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western offers 11 hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market: Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Vīb®, GLō®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, BW Premier Collection®, and BW Signature CollectionSM by Best Western; as well as its recently launched franchise offerings: SureStay® Hotel by Best Western, SureStay Plus® Hotel by Best Western and SureStay Collection® by Best Western. Now celebrating more than 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and award-winning online and mobile booking capabilities. Best Western continues to set industry records regarding awards and accolades, including 64 percent of the brand's North American hotels earning a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award in 2017, Business Travel News® ranking Best Western Plus and Best Western number one in upper-mid-price and mid-price hotel brands, and Best Western receiving seven consecutive Dynatrace® Best of the Web awards for its leading hotel website. Best Western has also won nine consecutive AAA®/CAA® Lodging Partner of the Year awards, recognizing the brand's commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA/CAA's nearly 58 million members in the U.S. and Canada. Best Western-branded hotels were top ranked in J.D. Power's 2017 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study – ranking first in breakfast (food and beverage category) for midscale; and second in overall guest satisfaction. Over 32 million travelers are members of the brand's award-winning loyalty program Best Western Rewards®, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide. Best Western's partnerships with AAA/CAA and Harley-Davidson® provide travelers with exciting ways to interact with the brand. Through its partnership with Google® Street View, Best Western is the first major company of its size and scale to launch a virtual reality experience for customers, setting a new industry standard and reinventing how guests view hotels.

* All Best Western and SureStay-branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-western-hotels--resorts-goes-behind-the-brands-with-an-inside-look-at-bw-premier-collection-by-best-western-300668410.html

SOURCE Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://BestWestern.com

