Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Included in the TIME World's Best Brands 2025 Ranking

Named the No. 2 Hospitality and Travel Brand for the second consecutive year, this recognition underscores enduring guest trust, brand consistency and commitment to exceptional hospitality

PHOENIX, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western Hotels & Resorts is proud to be recognized as one of the World's Best Brands 2025, a prestigious global ranking presented by TIME in partnership with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data. This marks the second year in a row the brand has achieved this top-tier distinction. The full list is now available on Time.com .

The World's Best Brands list is the result of an independent global survey, which gathered insights from over 90,000 consumers across the world. Respondents evaluated brands based on key criteria including awareness, social buzz, likability, usage and loyalty. Only the top-rated brands in each category earned a spot on the final list.

This ranking offers valuable insight for consumers, spotlighting the companies that consistently deliver quality, innovation and trust.

"Earning this recognition from TIME for the second consecutive year reflects the enduring trust guests place in Best Western," said Larry Cuculic, President and Chief Executive Officer of BWH® Hotels. "It's a testament to the dedication of our hoteliers and team members who consistently deliver exceptional hospitality to travelers around the world."

Best Western Hotels & Resorts, part of BWH Hotels, offers a global network of hotels in nearly 100 countries and territories. BWH Hotels is a collection of more than 4,000 hotels globally, delivering dependable quality and value for a wide range of travel needs and earning travelers' trust through reliable service and welcoming hospitality. Ongoing investments in guest experience, digital innovation and the Best Western Rewards® loyalty program further strengthen the brand's leadership in the travel industry.

About BWH® Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels. The global enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide.* With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. For more information, visit bwhhotels.com .

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

