Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Makes Business Travel Easier And More Rewarding With Best Western Business Advantage®

For small businesses, the benefits are big. Best Western Business Advantage member benefits include:

- There are exclusive discounted member rates for qualified businesses. Automatic Elite Level Status Upgrades - Account owners are instantly elevated to Diamond Status and employees are elevated to Gold Status – so everyone in the company wins.

- Business or account owners earn 10% more bonus points from their travelers' stays, which can be used for future business stays, company incentives, and more. Free Memberships – Members receive a free annual membership to Tripit Pro, the all-in-one travel organizer, as well as enrollment in Avis Preferred®, which helps speed up the car rental process.

Michelle Swan, travel coordinator for software company PBS Financial Systems, became a Best Western Business Advantage Member in 2017. "I had long researched a way our company could save money on travel, and I've found no other program like this. With Best Western Business Advantage, it is really simple to go online, log in and book all our employee travel directly from the program's website," said Swan. "The rooms we book are refundable if we need to cancel, and I love the 10% discount. For a small company like ours, this is really valuable."

In 2015, Best Western Hotels & Resorts embarked upon a brand refresh, deploying more than $2 billion in strategic renovations and best-in-class initiatives to enhance the features that matter most to today's travelers. Today, with a reimagined loyalty program offering more value than ever before and enhanced breakfast services, which recently earned the top spot in the category of food and beverage for midscale, according to J.D. Power's 2017 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, Best Western is proud to be giving travelers – and the professionals who book travel for their businesses - exactly what they want.

"With the ever-expanding portfolio of brands that today's Best Western offers, we can provide business travelers the comfortable accommodations, local experiences and the up-to-the-minute technology integration they desire for a rewarding stay," said Wendy Ferrill, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we take great pride in the Best Western Business Advantage program, which brings real value to small business owners and their employees."

For more information on about the Best Western Business Advantage Program, please visit https://www.bestwestern.com/en_US/best-western-rewards/business-advantage.html

or email BusinessAdvantage@BestWestern.Com.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,200* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western offers 11 hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market: Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Vīb®, GLō®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, BW Premier Collection®, and BW Signature CollectionSM by Best Western; as well as its recently launched franchise offerings: SureStay® Hotel by Best Western, SureStay Plus® Hotel by Best Western and SureStay Collection® by Best Western. Now celebrating more than 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and award-winning online and mobile booking capabilities. Best Western continues to set industry records regarding awards and accolades, including 64 percent of the brand's North American hotels earning a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award in 2017, Business Travel News® ranking Best Western Plus and Best Western number one in upper-mid-price and mid-price hotel brands, and Best Western receiving seven consecutive Dynatrace® Best of the Web awards for its leading hotel website. Best Western has also won nine consecutive AAA®/CAA® Lodging Partner of the Year awards, recognizing the brand's commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA/CAA's nearly 58 million members in the U.S. and Canada. Best Western-branded hotels were top ranked in J.D. Power's 2017 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study – ranking first in breakfast (food and beverage category) for midscale; and second in overall guest satisfaction. Over 32 million travelers are members of the brand's award-winning loyalty program Best Western Rewards®, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide. Best Western's partnerships with AAA/CAA and Harley-Davidson® provide travelers with exciting ways to interact with the brand. Through its partnership with Google® Street View, Best Western is the first major company of its size and scale to launch a virtual reality experience for customers, setting a new industry standard and reinventing how guests view hotels.

* All Best Western and SureStay-branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

