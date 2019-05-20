Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Makes Summer Travel Memories Even More Affordable With New Promotion

"With this special offer, we are showing our gratitude to the valued members of our BWR loyalty program, providing even more reason to get out and travel, creating unforgettable memories," said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "We know our guests are seeking great value, especially over the summer, and this limited-time promotion lets them leverage the unmatched rewards and benefits Best Western Rewards provides year-round during their favorite travel season."

This new BWR Rush Promotion is the latest example of Best Western's revamped BWR program, which has earned its position as a leading innovator in the industry, achieving a top five ranking for the sixth consecutive year in U.S. News & World Report's 2017-2018 Best Hotel Rewards Programs. BWR's tagline – Go.Get.Rewarded.® – demonstrates Best Western's commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience through a simplified, meaningful and rapid rewards program. As part of the program's ongoing refresh, BWR members can enjoy more benefits than ever, including:

Top-Ranked, Rich Rewards

Best Western is committed to providing travelers with one of the richest rewards programs in the industry, with enhanced point earning opportunities and perks. Best Western is the only major hotel chain to offer a loyalty program whose rewards points do not expire due to account inactivity, and members can now earn gift cards redeemable with popular shopping, entertainment, gas, and airline partners. BWR members earn points with each stay that can be redeemed for free nights at any Best Western-branded hotel worldwide, with no blackout dates. Members also have access to special rates of up to 10 percent off every night.

Instant Enrollment, Instant Rewards

As part of the BWR refresh, members are given instant rewards and gratification on every stay. Additionally, the Status Match…No Catch® program allows members to instantly have their status matched with other hotel loyalty programs upon enrollment.

Elite Members, Elite Rewards

In addition to enjoying the perks and benefits of BWR, elite members also receive elite rewards. Upon arrival elite members are given a choice of a "Thank You" gift or bonus points. A digital membership card enables BWR members to easily access their membership number, point balance, current tier level and exclusive deals and offers. These new benefits let travelers maximize their stays across all Best Western brands.

