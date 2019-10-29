Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Named AAA®/CAA® Lodging Partner of the Year for Eleventh Consecutive Time

As one of the largest full-service leisure travel organizations, AAA/CAA asks stakeholders from across North America each year to vote on the awards. For over a decade, BWHR has risen to the top due to the company's commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA/CAA's nearly 60 million members in the U.S. and Canada.

"It is a remarkable honor to receive the Lodging Partner of the Year Award for the eleventh consecutive time," said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for BWHR. "Over the years we have formed a truly incredible partnership with AAA/CAA that has brought tremendous benefits to both their members and ours. We are thrilled to continue investing in this relationship where we are able to learn from one another, grow each other's business, and deliver superior value to our mutual customers. This accolade is a testament to the outstanding achievements we have accomplished together, and we look forward to continued collaboration in the years ahead."



Through this partnership, AAA/CAA members can enjoy a discount of up to 15 percent on room rates at any BWHR hotels in North America when they join the AAA Preferred℠ Best Western Rewards® Program. These AAA/CAA members will receive an automatic Gold status upgrade and earn 10 points for every U.S. dollar spent on qualified hotel room rates, as well as access to the many benefits that make Best Western Rewards one of the richest loyalty programs in the industry.



For more information on BWHR's partnership with AAA/CAA and member discounts, visit BestWestern.com.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel GroupSM global network. With 17 brands and approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through recent acquisition, WorldHotels® Luxury, WorldHotels Elite and WorldHotels Distinctive brands are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay StudioSM franchises**. For more information visit www.bestwestern.com or www.bestwesterndevelopers.com.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

