Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Rewards Valued Travelers With A Free Night This Spring

PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) is rewarding its guests this spring with a free night stay as part of its latest BW Rewards Rush Promotion. Best Western Rewards (BWR®) members who stay two eligible nights between February 18 and April 20, 2020 at any BWHR-branded hotel in the U.S., Canada, or the Caribbean Islands, will earn a free night voucher.

"We are proud to build promotions that deliver real value to our BWR members," said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for BWHR. "With spring break around the corner and the summer travel season close behind, we know that a free night stay can make a significant difference to our guests. We hope this incredible promotion helps our rewards members create lasting memories no matter where their travels take them."

BWR members who register for the promotion, complete the two eligible nights and have a valid email address listed in their profile at the time of registration for the promotion, will earn a free night voucher redeemable at any BWHR-branded hotel.

The new BWR 2020 Spring Promotion is the latest offer from BWHR's revamped loyalty program, which has earned its position as a leading innovator in the industry, achieved a top five ranking for the seventh consecutive year in U.S. News & World Report's 2019-2020 Best Hotel Rewards Programs, and garnered many other accolades. BWR's tagline – Go. Get. Rewarded.® – demonstrates BWHR's commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience through a simplified, meaningful and rapid rewards program. As part of the program's ongoing refresh, BWR members can enjoy more benefits than ever, from BWHR's diverse portfolio of brands, and perks including:

Top-Ranked, Rich Rewards

BWR is the only loyalty program in the industry where points never expire and BWR members have access to some of the richest promotions in the industry. Reward redemption is available at one of the lowest point levels and free nights earned can be redeemed at any BWHR-branded hotel worldwide, with no blackout dates. Additionally, members are able to earn gift cards from some of the most popular shopping, entertainment, gas, and airline partners.

Instant Enrollment, Instant Rewards

As part of the BWR refresh, members are given instant rewards and gratification on every stay. Additionally, the Status Match…No Catch® program allows members to instantly have their status matched with other hotel loyalty programs upon enrollment.

Elite Members, Elite Rewards

In addition to enjoying the perks and benefits of BWR, elite members also receive elite rewards. Upon arrival elite members are given a choice of a "Thank You" gift or bonus points.

Conveniently, a new digital membership card enables BWR members to easily access their membership number, point balance, current tier level and exclusive deals and offers. These new benefits let travelers maximize their stays across all BWHR brands.

For more information on BWR or to sign up, please visit BestWestern.com/Rewards. For complete details on this exclusive offer, visit bestwestern.com/rewardsrush1.

