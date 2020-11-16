Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Sweeps AAA®/CAA® Awards - Named Lodging Partner Of The Year For 12th Consecutive Time

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western® Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) today announced that it has been named AAA/CAA's 2020 Lodging Partner of the Year, marking the 12th consecutive time that the global hospitality powerhouse has won the esteemed accolade. In addition, the company earned "Best of Travel Agency Support," "Best of Marketing" and "Best of Member Services" awards in the Lodging categories. The awards were presented on November 4th at the 2020 AAA/CAA Virtual Travel Conference. Among the attendees were AAA/CAA senior level travel staff from various AAA/CAA clubs and both national offices, as well as other preferred partners.

As one of the largest full-service leisure travel organizations, AAA/CAA asks stakeholders from across North America each year to vote on the awards. For over a decade, Best Western Hotels & Resorts has risen to the top due to the company's commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA/CAA's more than 61 million members in the U.S. and Canada.

"To be named Lodging Partner of the Year Award for the 12th consecutive time is a tremendous honor," said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for BWHR. "This year we have learned the true value of partnership. In the face of unprecedented challenges, our relationship with AAA/CAA has never been more important. Despite each of our organizations experiencing the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have both remained committed to investing in our partnership; allowing us to learn from one another, support each other's business, and deliver superior value to our mutual customers. We look forward to a brighter future ahead and continued collaboration with our friends at AAA/CAA."

Through this partnership, AAA/CAA members can enjoy a discount of up to 15 percent on room rates at any BWHR hotels in North America when they join the AAA Preferred℠ Best Western Rewards® Program. These AAA/CAA members will receive an automatic Gold status upgrade and earn 10 points for every U.S. dollar spent on qualified hotel room rates, as well as access to the many benefits that make Best Western Rewards one of the richest loyalty programs in the industry.

For more information on Best Western's partnership with AAA/CAA and member discounts, visit BestWestern.com.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel GroupSM global network. With 18 brands and approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through acquisition, WorldHotels™ Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay StudioSM franchises**. For more information visit bestwestern.com, bestwesterndevelopers.com, worldhotels.com and surestay.com.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

