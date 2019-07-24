Best Western Premier® #1 in Guest Satisfaction Among Upscale Hotel Chains

"We are honored to be recognized for guest satisfaction by J.D. Power, and I am particularly proud that Best Western Premier is the highest ranked in the upscale segment," said David Kong, President and Chief Executive Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "Through our journey of transformation we have placed significant importance on the guest experience, and I am pleased to see this commitment reflected in our brands. As we have expanded our portfolio to offer options from economy to luxury, we will continue to make customer care a top priority."

Best Western Premier is one of BWHR's most exclusive offerings, which brings a notably refined and elegant travel experience to today's discerning travelers. The upscale brand was introduced in North America in 2011 as part of the company's descriptor program after 8 years of success in Europe and Asia. Today, Best Western Premier hotels are setting a higher standard for travelers with stylish designs, attention to detail and personalized service.

"Best Western Premier truly exemplifies what today's Best Western has to offer travelers and developers," said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "Beyond the exceptional offerings and remarkable growth, it is the commitment of our hotel owners who are driving the success of Best Western Premier as an industry leading brand."

The brand has experienced tremendous growth boasting 126 active properties globally and an additional 53 in the global pipeline. The North American footprint continues to grow significantly with 41 active and 34 pipeline hotels in the region. Located in highly desirable travel destinations, Best Western Premier hotels can be found in cities such as New York, NY; Paris, France; Miami, FL; Barcelona, Spain; Calgary, Alberta; Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; Bangkok, Thailand and at the Grand Canyon, AZ. With the number of hotels set to double in the next few years, the brand shows no signs of slowing down and continues to deliver exceptional guest service.

Best Western Premier is an example of BWHR's commitment to listening to guest feedback and using it to steer and implement change across each of its brands. In doing so, BWHR has driven improvements across all properties in areas like cleanliness of rooms, a caring staff attitude and working order of room amenities. BWHR continues to celebrate the valued guests who have been with the brand throughout its evolution, and will continue solidifying its position as a go-to travel solution for guests across all segments.

