Best Z87+ Safety Glasses (2025): Magid Recognized for Superior Eye Protection and Durability by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized Magid Glove & Safety for setting new benchmarks in protective eyewear with the launch of its AcuSpex™ line of Z87+ safety glasses and goggles . Combining advanced materials, ergonomic designs, and innovative comfort technologies, Magid's AcuSpex™ collection demonstrates how modern Z87+ glasses can deliver uncompromising safety without sacrificing clarity or wearability.

Magid AcuSpex™ - Lightweight and ANSI Z87+-certified eye protection that combines a wide field of vision with advanced comfort and features like PureVue™ anti-fog lenses and TurboDry® moisture-wicking technology.

As industries continue to place higher emphasis on worker safety and compliance, eyewear that meets ANSI Z87+ standards is more essential than ever. Magid's newest line of frameless safety glasses, Z87+ goggles, and anti-fog glasses has been recognized by Expert Consumers for achieving the rare balance of durability, visibility, and comfort that professionals require in the field.

Elevating Protection Standards: The AcuSpex™ Line

The AcuSpex™ collection reflects Magid's long-standing expertise in personal protective equipment. Designed for demanding environments such as manufacturing plants, construction sites, and laboratories, AcuSpex™ products combine lightweight build, a wide field of vision, and maximum protection. Each product in the lineup is engineered not just to meet compliance standards, but to redefine them through practical innovation.

AcuSpex™ CX4080: Z87+ Goggles with TurboDry® and PureVue™ Protection

The Magid AcuSpex™ CX4080 Clear Safety Goggles combine PureVue™ Premium Anti-Fog Coating with an over-the-glasses (OTG) design to deliver clear visibility and reliable protection in demanding work environments. Built with a replaceable, high-impact lens, the CX4080 offers durable, long-lasting performance while maintaining comfort and clarity throughout extended wear.

A standout feature of the CX4080 is TurboDry's adjustable strap, which uses a patent-pending, moisture-wicking textile construction to draw perspiration away from the skin, keeping the contact surface noticeably drier and more comfortable than traditional strap fabrics. This innovation makes the goggles particularly well-suited for workers in construction, food services, oil and gas, and utility applications, where heat and humidity are constant challenges.

The CX4080's indirect cap-vented frame enhances airflow while providing splash resistance, meeting ANSI D3 Droplet Splash and D4 Dust Protection standards. Additionally, the lens delivers 99.9% UV protection, ensuring comprehensive coverage for both indoor and outdoor environments.

AcuSpex™ EX4080: Frameless Safety Glasses with PureVue™ Clarity

The Magid AcuSpex™ EX4080 Frameless Clear Safety Glasses bring together a PureVue™ Premium Anti-Fog Coating and an 8-base curvature sporty design to deliver exceptional visibility and reliable eye protection. As part of Magid's AcuSpex™ eye protection collection, these Z87+ glasses feature a frameless construction that offers a wide, unobstructed field of vision while shielding the eyes from the front and sides.

Engineered for both comfort and compliance, the EX4080's extremely lightweight build encourages all-day wear, while flexible temple tips naturally adapt to the shape of the head for a secure, comfortable fit. The scratch-resistant, clear hard-coated lenses maintain optical clarity even in rugged work conditions, and 99.9% UV protection ensures dependable coverage for outdoor tasks.

AcuSpex™ EBX4055: Premium Anti-Fog Glasses with PureVue™ Performance

The Magid AcuSpex™ EBX4055 Clear Safety Glasses combine a wraparound 8-base curvature design with PureVue™ Premium Anti-Fog Coating to deliver exceptional clarity and reliable eye protection across a wide range of industrial environments. Designed to protect the eyes from both the front and sides, the EBX4055 offers a wide field of vision and a secure, comfortable fit that encourages consistent wear.

Built for demanding applications such as construction, facility maintenance, and oil and gas work, the EBX4055 includes a soft TPR brow guard for additional protection against flying debris, along with TPR nose pads and temple tips that enhance comfort during extended use. The scratch-resistant, hard-coated lenses provide lasting durability, while 99.9% UV protection safeguards workers in outdoor settings.

PureVue™ and TurboDry®: The Technologies Behind AcuSpex™

PureVue™ and TurboDry® technologies exemplify how thoughtful engineering enhances user experience in safety equipment.

PureVue™ elevates the standard for anti-fog glasses by addressing the underlying physics of moisture retention. By evenly dispersing and channeling condensation, it maintains visibility for extended periods, reducing the need for frequent cleaning or lens replacement.

elevates the standard for anti-fog glasses by addressing the underlying physics of moisture retention. By evenly dispersing and channeling condensation, it maintains visibility for extended periods, reducing the need for frequent cleaning or lens replacement. TurboDry® redefines comfort by transforming the way moisture is managed on the head and face. Through engineered elastic fibers and moisture-wicking construction, TurboDry® straps stay dry and comfortable, reducing irritation and increasing focus during long work shifts.

Together, these innovations showcase Magid's approach to product development, creating gear that enhances both protection and performance through real-world functionality.

