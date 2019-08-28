﻿BestCBDOils.org Ranks The Top CBD Products for Depression

BEND, Ore., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Depression is one of the most prevalent mental conditions in the world. A recent study showed that in 2018, one in every 12 adults reported that they had depression. Something else that makes this disease so insidious is that there is still a huge stigma surrounding mental health in America; many people may not even know that they have it. This is a very severe problem and it is nothing to make light of but there is a huge portion of the population who are aware they have depression, they just don't have a good option for treatment.

CBD oil, short for cannabidiol, is a product that has become increasingly popular over the past twelve months. There are a lot of people who throw out the idea of medication when it comes to depression but this isn't the approach we're taking. Instead, CBD may be a great product to try for those of you who don't have a lot of success with pharmaceuticals. BestCBDOils.org recently published a ranking of the Best CBD Products for Depression. You can read it here:

https://www.bestcbdoils.org/best-cbd-depression/

The most commonly prescribed medications for depression are SSRIs. These types of pills can cause a lot of side effects that greatly reduce the quality of life in some patients. These medicines have been proven to be wonderful but for some of the people who take them, the sexual side effects, inability to sleep, inability to stop sleeping, weight loss, or weight gain is just too much to handle. When you take someone, who is depressed and truly needs some emotional support, and send them on a pharmaceutical roller coaster, it can make things harder on them.

CBD oil is something you can use to potentially help improve your depression symptoms. You shouldn't stop taking any medication without your doctor giving you the okay but CBD has been shown to improve sleep, improve mood, reduce anxiety, and more. This natural remedy is looking more and more promising when it comes to depression. You can read more about it in the article, or take a look at the top ten companies featured in the ranking. They are in ascending order below.

1. Ablis (Bend, OR)

2. Joy Organics (Fort Collins, CO)

3. Serene CBD (Highland Park, IL)

4. CBDmd (Charlotte, NC)

5. Mellowment (Telford, PA)

6. Calm by Wellness (Los Angeles, CA)

7. CBDfx (Chatsworth, CA)

8. Plus CBD (San Diego, CA)

9. Pure Hemp Botanicals (Brighton, CO)

10. Medterra (Irvine, CA)

Branden Passwaters

Editor, https://www.bestcbdoils.org

220667@email4pr.com

864-869-8847

SOURCE BestCBDOils.org