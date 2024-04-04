BestEx Research Appoints Anthony Huck Global Head of Business Development as New Asset Classes and Regions are Planned for Launch

STAMFORD, Conn., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BestEx Research Group LLC, a provider of high-performance algorithmic execution and measurement solutions for equities, futures, and foreign exchange trading, today announced the appointment of Anthony (Tony) Huck as Global Head of Business Development. Tony is tasked with expanding BestEx Research's award-winning execution algorithms for equities and futures, as well as new asset classes and regions planned for launch later this year.

"At this stage of our growth, we are positioned to run farther and faster this year than ever before. With new regions and asset classes being developed, bringing Tony on board to lead business development will amplify our ability to deliver these products to the customers and prospects who have been asking for more transparency and control over their trading of additional products," said Hitesh Mittal, Founder & CEO of BestEx Research. "There are very few people suited to this unique role, growing multiple business lines globally. Tony's proven success in developing and scaling businesses across asset classes and regions make him exceptionally qualified to drive our expansion."

Tony Huck is widely recognized as a pioneer in algorithmic execution. He joins BestEx Research with more than 35 years of experience in portfolio, electronic, and algorithmic trading in equities, futures, and options. Tony spent 14 years at ITG earlier in his career, serving in a similar business development role as Managing Director and launching a portfolio trading team and execution platform which was consistently ranked the top portfolio trading platform in the industry by Greenwich Associates. While at ITG, Tony managed all non-US subsidiaries in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada, coordinating all global product lines and brands and developing an industry-leading algorithmic and electronic trading product suite. Following ITG, Tony served as Head of Equity Execution Services for the Americas at Royal Bank of Scotland and Head of Institutional Sales at Citadel. Most recently, Tony served as CEO of Score Priority (now Lime Trading), where he drove the strategic acquisition of Lime Execution where he had earlier served as President and COO. In each of his previous roles, Tony has driven platform expansion and adoption and is positioned to do the same at BestEx Research. Tony holds a BS in Economics with a concentration in Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"BestEx Research has a unique value proposition as a tailored and transparent end-to-end execution platform that simultaneously meets the distinct needs of both buy-side and sell-side customers. Our clients are eager to have us extend their trading desk with our research and tailored approach to optimizing their execution performance," said Mr. Huck. "I'm excited to join at such a pivotal time in the growth of the firm. I look forward to engaging with institutions globally to expand our coverage to more regions and asset classes and connect customers to this boutique approach to execution."

To learn more about BestEx Research's high-performance, multi-asset execution algorithms offered within the firm's Algorithm Management System (AMS), including the execution platform's no-code strategy customization and automation tools, simulation and A/B testing capabilities, order management dashboard, and transaction cost analytics (TCA), visit bestexresearch.com.

About BestEx Research

BestEx Research Group LLC is a provider of sophisticated execution algorithms for equities, futures, and FX aimed at reducing trading costs for buy-side managers. The firm's cloud-based Algorithm Management System (AMS) combines their execution algorithms with a user-friendly dashboard, transaction cost analysis, customization, and automation in the industry's first multi-asset, independent algorithmic execution platform. BestEx Research also offers sell-side firms a seamless, customizable trading solution for their clients with no coding required. For more information on BestEx Research's mission and products, or to request a product demo, please visit www.bestexresearch.com. Please follow BestEx Research on LinkedIn and Twitter.

