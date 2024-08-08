BestEx Research Appoints Beatrice Derian as Chief Financial Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BestEx Research Group LLC, a provider of high-performance algorithmic execution and measurement solutions for equities, futures, and foreign exchange trading, today announced the appointment of Beatrice Derian as Chief Financial Officer. Derian brings a wealth of experience to BestEx Research and is set to play a crucial role in driving the company's growth and financial strategy.

Hitesh Mittal, Founder and CEO of BestEx Research, says, "Beatrice's experience in growing businesses and supporting their expansion further strengthens our foundation as we prepare to launch execution algorithms for new regions and asset classes as well as additional products. Her deep technical expertise and commitment to robust financial controls and transparency uniquely position her for this role."

Added Ms. Derian, "I am delighted to join this collaborative, forward-thinking team and look forward to participating in its next high-growth chapter. I am eager to draw from my background and experiences to amplify the opportunities ahead for BestEx Research and support the team's objectives by driving our financial success."

Beatrice Derian joins BestEx Research with more than 13 years of experience in financial services accounting and regulatory reporting, extensive expertise within the broker-dealer sector, and a track record of success in building and scaling finance organizations within the fintech sector. Previously, Beatrice played a key role in capital raises and the opening of foreign subsidiaries in the UK, India, and Australia while at Quantitative Brokers. While there, she also streamlined and standardized local and offshore accounting and reporting processes, providing updates to the Board and investors and driving efficiency, accuracy, and compliance. In her previous roles, Beatrice has driven complex strategic initiatives, M&A activities, FP&A, financial operations, and process improvement while maintaining robust internal controls. She is positioned to do the same at BestEx Research. Beatrice holds a BA in Journalism and MA in Radio and Television Broadcasting from The Lebanese University - Faculty of Journalism.

Ms. Derian will report to CEO Hitesh Mittal and will be based in BestEx Research's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

