BestEx Research Appoints Sandra Delmore Managing Director of Client Success to Drive Enhanced Client Experience and Satisfaction

STAMFORD, Conn., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BestEx Research Group LLC, a provider of high-performance algorithmic execution and measurement solutions for equities, futures, and foreign exchange trading, today announced the appointment of Sandra Delmore as Managing Director of Client Success. Sandra is tasked with enhancing all aspects of customer experience including onboarding, engagement, soliciting and acting on feedback, and issue resolution, contributing to the experience and satisfaction in using the BestEx Research execution platform across asset classes.

"As adoption of our execution algorithms continues to expand, and as we prepare to launch in new regions and asset classes later this year, continued focus on the end-to-end experience of our new and existing customers is critical. Sandra's experience and relationships in electronic trading uniquely position her to lead our efforts to provide a quality experience to our customers and satisfaction in every execution with us," said Hitesh Mittal, Founder & CEO of BestEx Research. "Sandra's dedication to excellence in customer experience and her focus on relationship building align with our values and prepare her for this role connecting each user of our platform to our researchers, algo designers, and operational support as needs and opportunities arise."

Sandra Delmore joins BestEx Research with more than 20 years of experience in equities trading with a focus on strategic global relationship management. Before joining BestEx Research, Sandra spent 15 years at Liquidnet and served as Global Head of Commission Management Services, responsible for its domestic and global expansion strategy across the firm's domestic and international trading businesses. Prior to Liquidnet, Sandra served as Vice President of Operations and Client Service at BNY ConvergEx. In each role, Sandra has pioneered impactful change, and she is keenly dedicated to helping businesses grow.

"BestEx Research's client-centered, tailored approach to providing innovative execution solutions across asset classes is what distinguishes us in a seemingly commoditized market," said Ms. Delmore. "I'm thrilled to join this diversely talented team and have the opportunity to work closely with our clients to deliver an exceptional customer experience that drives mutual growth."

To learn more about BestEx Research's high-performance, multi-asset execution algorithms offered within the firm's Algorithm Management System (AMS), including the execution platform's no-code strategy customization and automation tools, simulation and A/B testing capabilities, order management dashboard, and transaction cost analytics (TCA), visit bestexresearch.com.

