BestEx Research Appoints Stuart Baden Powell Head of APAC Markets in Preparation to Launch Global Equities

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BestEx Research Group LLC, a provider of high-performance algorithmic execution and measurement solutions for equities and futures trading, today announced the appointment of Stuart Baden Powell as Head of APAC Markets. Stuart is tasked with establishing BestEx Research's footprint in the region and bringing the firm's execution algorithms to the APAC market.

"With the addition of Stuart to our team, BestEx Research firmly establishes its presence in the APAC region with operations based in Singapore. Our intention is to deliver to the APAC marketplace the same level of innovation and performance that we provide today for domestic equities and global futures. Stuart's experience as an equities electronic and algorithmic trading practitioner, expertise in execution consulting, and deep market structure knowledge make him uniquely suited to drive this critical effort," said Tony Huck, Global Head of Business Development at BestEx Research.

Stuart Baden Powell joins BestEx Research with more than 20 years of experience in equities and futures electronic trading in EU and APAC. Prior to this new role, Stuart served as Head of Asia Electronic Execution at Macquarie, where he expanded the firm's electronic execution business in Asia, improving the breadth and depth of the product stack and developing a consultative approach to supporting new and existing customers. Stuart earlier served as Executive Director at J.P. Morgan, responsible for APAC electronic sales for cash equities and futures products. He began his career in London at RBC Capital Markets, eventually leading the firm's European Electronic Trading business. He played a key role in the roll out and early client adoption of the firm's patented THOR product for clients trading European markets. In each of his previous leadership roles, Stuart has paired client partnership with growth and innovation and is positioned to do the same at BestEx Research. He holds master's degrees from the London School of Economics and Durham University Business School in addition to a bachelor's degree from Southampton University. Stuart has also completed the Stanford Executive Program at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

"With Asia's ongoing growth and gaps in both product sophistication and client service, the opportunities to innovate and deliver the boutique client experience BestEx Research provides are significant. The clients around the world I have supported throughout my career appreciate this brand of partnership in solving their execution challenges," Stuart commented. "The consistent focus on client partnership and applying meaningful performance improvement across asset classes and regions at BestEx Research made joining this team a natural fit for me."

To learn more about BestEx Research's high-performance, multi-asset execution algorithms offered within the firm's Algorithm Management System (AMS), including the execution platform's no-code strategy customization and automation tools, simulation and A/B testing capabilities, order management dashboard, and transaction cost analytics (TCA), visit bestexresearch.com.

About BestEx Research

BestEx Research Group LLC is a provider of sophisticated execution algorithms for equities and futures aimed at reducing trading costs for buy-side managers. The firm's cloud-based Algorithm Management System (AMS) combines their execution algorithms with a user-friendly dashboard, transaction cost analysis, customization, and automation in the industry's first multi-asset, independent algorithmic execution platform. BestEx Research also offers sell-side firms a seamless, customizable trading solution for their clients with no coding required. For more information on BestEx Research's mission and products, or to request a product demo, visit www.bestexresearch.com. Please follow BestEx Research on LinkedIn and Twitter.

