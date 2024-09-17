BestEx Research Hires Managing Directors Anthony Greene and Annie Chen to Business Development Team

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BestEx Research Group LLC, a leading provider of high-performance algorithmic execution and measurement solutions for equities, futures, and FX, is pleased to announce the addition of Anthony Greene and Annie Chen as Managing Directors of Business Development. Anthony's role leading West Coast sales and Annie's presence within the firm's East Coast team will broaden the firm's footprint across North America and across asset classes, strengthening impact in key markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anthony and Annie to our team," remarked Tony Huck, Global Head of Business Development at BestEx Research. "Their deep product knowledge and industry expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand. With Anthony expanding our reach on the West Coast and Annie joining the team at our headquarters in Stamford, we are even better positioned to deliver exceptional service to our clients and share our award-winning platform with new users."

Anthony Greene brings over 15 years of experience in quantitative trading, algo development, client consulting, and transaction cost analysis (TCA) to this new role. Before joining BestEx Research, Anthony served as a Director at Credit Suisse AES, where he was a senior member of the algorithmic product team. Prior, he was a founding member of the Credit Suisse AES research and consulting group, where he performed in-depth client consultations and quantitative analysis to help optimize clients' trading strategies and execution performance. Leading Business Development on the West Coast at BestEx Research, Anthony will deepen client relationships and drive platform adoption among new customers in the region. Anthony holds a Master of Engineering in Computer Science with a focus on Financial Engineering and a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science from Cornell University. Of his decision to join BestEx Research, Anthony shared, "The firm's dedication to innovation and its client-centric approach are obvious in the style of products they launch; new algorithms and tools are thoughtfully designed, research-driven, and easily customizable rather than one-size-fits-all solutions. With all that is planned in the quarters ahead, I am thrilled to be joining this team and delivering these innovations to our clients on the West Coast and beyond."

Annie Chen joins BestEx Research with over a decade of experience in agency algorithmic trading, with expertise spanning sales, marketing, product development, and analytics. Prior to joining, she played a key role at RBC Capital Markets, where she contributed to the expansion of their global futures and U.S. Treasuries algorithmic trading businesses. Earlier, Annie held positions at Barclays and Lehman Brothers focusing on the marketing of electronic trading products and digital analytics platforms. As Managing Director of Business Development at BestEx Research, Annie will focus on growing the firm's futures business, providing tailored consultation, and enhancing client engagement. She holds a bachelor's degree in Economics, Statistics, and Mathematics from the University of Rochester. "BestEx Research's transparent approach to product design and research as well as its strong focus on client success clearly resonates within the electronic trading community," Annie commented. "I am looking forward to contributing as BestEx Research continues to expand its influence and its role as a leading provider of multi-asset electronic trading solutions."

To learn more about BestEx Research's high-performance, multi-asset execution algorithms and how we can support your trading needs, visit bestexresearch.com.

About BestEx Research

BestEx Research Group LLC is a provider of sophisticated execution algorithms for equities, futures, and FX aimed at reducing trading costs for buy-side managers. The firm's cloud-based Algorithm Management System (AMS) combines their execution algorithms with a user-friendly dashboard, transaction cost analysis, customization, and automation in the industry's first multi-asset, independent algorithmic execution platform. BestEx Research also offers sell-side firms a seamless, customizable trading solution for their clients with no coding required. For more information on BestEx Research's mission and products, or to request a product demo, visit www.bestexresearch.com. Please follow BestEx Research on LinkedIn and Twitter.

