BestEx Research Hires Managing Directors Dave Conner and John King to Client Services Team

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BestEx Research Group, LLC, a provider of high-performance algorithmic execution and measurement solutions for equities, futures, and foreign exchange trading, today announced the appointment of two industry veterans, Dave Conner and John King, as Managing Directors of Client Services reporting to CEO, Hitesh Mittal.

Founder and CEO, Hitesh Mittal, commented, "Following the successful launch of our equities and futures trading platforms in 2020 and 2021, we are focused on growing our business development unit to ensure that our clients receive the exemplary service they deserve. Dave and John's decades of expertise in electronic trading and their understanding of the equity and fixed income market landscape will serve our clients at the highest level."

David Conner has more than twenty-five years of experience in institutional electronic trading. He has held numerous leadership roles including Head of Electronic Sales at PaineWebber, Head of Electronic Sales for the Americas at Lehman Brothers, Head of Electronic Sales for the Americas at J.P. Morgan, and Director of Platform Sales at Citi. Dave will work out of BestEx Research's New York and Stamford, CT offices. Conner comments, "Deploying a next-generation, data-driven, quantitative framework to achieve best execution is the core mission of BestEx Research. I'm thrilled to be part of the growing team under Hitesh's leadership and look forward to engaging with and sharing our unique approach with both buy-side and sell-side firms."

John King spent twelve years as a founding employee and Director of Sales at LiquidNet. Also at LiquidNet, John helped launch LiquidNet Canada as its Co-Founder. Later, he contributed to the growth of multi-asset financial technologies firms 360 Trading Networks and Dash Financial Technologies. John will be based in Chicago. "In a marketplace where algorithmic trading solutions have been commoditized, BestEx Research turns that paradigm around by providing innovative, customizable strategies focused on delivering optimal performance. I'm excited to be joining Hitesh's team, poised at the leading edge of algorithm design in a completely unconflicted business model," says King.

About BestEx Research

