Bestfly Completes Acquisition of MS Aviation as Part of European Expansion Strategy

Bestfly

24 May, 2023, 00:01 ET

GENEVA, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Earlier today, Bestfly announced the completion of the acquisition of Austria-based MS Aviation as part of its broader European expansion strategy.  MS Aviation is an aircraft asset management company based in Austria offering end-to-end support solutions for various aircraft types.  As part of the acquisition by Bestfly, MS Aviation will relocate its offices to Graz, Austria.

MS Aviation Logo (CNW Group/Bestfly)
MS Aviation Logo (CNW Group/Bestfly)

"Bestfly has developed an expansion strategy that focuses on critical steps in the European and Caribbean markets.  Leveraging our recent additions to our executive board, we are executing this expansion strategy in multiple phases.  The acquisition of MS Aviation is a critical part of this growth strategy," said Nuno Pereira, Chairman & Group CEO, Bestfly. "MS Aviation gives us a further foothold in Europe from where we will expand the existing corporate aircraft management services, add another link to our current European VIP charter business, and further establish a broader structure of commercial aircraft ACMI solutions."

"We are already engaged in the evaluation of various commercial aircraft types to be added to our business aviation expertise.  Coming into the Bestfly aviation group and being supported by their strong leadership team with a significant market footprint is another step to expanding the capabilities of MS Aviation," said Michael Mayer, Accountable Manager of MS Aviation.  "We have good experience on Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Dassault business jets so this is yet another area of efficiency that will be added to Bestfly's operations in Europe."

About Bestfly

Bestfly was established in 2009 as an Angolan company for ground handling services and has since grown into a global aviation group with several new markets and business segments.  The company has expanded its presence from Angola into Aruba, Portugal, Cape Verde, Austria, UAE, Congo, Guyana, and Senegal.  Bestfly has assembled a very experienced team to ensure the highest operational standards, organizational efficiency, and commercial agility.

The group's current fleet stands at 27 aircraft based on an assortment of Bombardier, Falcon, Gulfstream, Hawker and Cessna Citation business jets, Beechraft Kingair turboprops, Leonardo and Bell helicopters, Embraer commercial jets, and ATR72 turboprop aircraft.  The diverse fleet is optimized to serve key commercial markets and long-term contract customers throughout Europe, Africa, Middle East, and the Caribbean. 

As a founding member of the African Business Aviation Association (AfBAA), Bestfly is also a current member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA).

Bestfly.aero

Communications Team, [email protected]
Marc Duchesne, Leliken Relations conseils, [email protected]

Nuno Pereira, Président de Bestfly et PDG du groupe, annonce le renouvellement du conseil d'administration et de la structure de direction pour soutenir la croissance continue de Bestfly

