Bestop® Proves that Soft Tops Go Hard at the 2025 SEMA Show with Debut of New eTop™ Product and Exciting Innovations

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestop®, the leading manufacturer of premium Jeep® and Bronco® soft tops and accessories, is taking open-air freedom to the next level at the 2025 SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas, November 4–7. This year, Bestop introduces groundbreaking upgrades to its growing eTop™ line of powered, convertible soft tops - unveiling the first-ever eTop™ for 2-Door Bronco and four striking new eTop™ fabric color options, redefining open-air style for Jeep and Bronco enthusiasts alike.

Bestop Unveils 2-Door Bronco eTop™ at 2025 SEMA Show at West Hall, Booth #52033

These introductions highlight Bestop's continued leadership in soft top innovation, craftsmanship, and its deep connection to the off-road community it has proudly served for more than 70 years.

"Bestop has always been about craftsmanship and innovation that empower drivers to live their adventure," said Ken Friedman, Chief Executive Officer for Bestop. "From expanding our eTop™ line to introducing new aesthetics, we're continuing to elevate what open-air freedom means for Jeep and Bronco owners everywhere."

The 2-Door Bronco eTop™ - Powering the Next Era of Open-Air Freedom

Following the success of the eTop™ for 4- and 2-Door Jeep Wrangler and 4-Door Bronco, this new configuration delivers the same powered convertible soft top experience to 2-Door Bronco owners - a first for the market.

Built for adventure and engineered for everyday ease, the eTop™ transforms the Bronco from fully enclosed to open-air in seconds. Featuring precision laser-cut steel framing, Bosch-powered motors, and nine-layer fabric with triple-layer insulation, the eTop™ blends innovation, craftsmanship, and durability to excel in every season.

The eTop™ offers true open-air convenience at the push of a button.

The 2-Door Bronco eTop™, compatible with model years 2021 to current, has an MSRP of $4,995 (before certified installation) in standard black Twill fabric and can be pre-ordered at bestop.com/etop . Certified eTop Installers can be found via the Authorized Installer Locator .

Life's Better in Color: The New eTop™ Color Collection

Bestop is also debuting four new eTop™ color options at SEMA: Merlot, Champagne, Admiral, and Smoke - each color hand picked to celebrate individuality and adventure. Crafted from the same durable, high-quality fabrics expected of the industry's leading cut and sew experts, the Color Collection enhances the eTop's signature powered performance with the head-turning style of each unique Wrangler and Bronco.

Merlot – A deep, luxurious red that captures sunset warmth and sophistication

– A deep, luxurious red that captures sunset warmth and sophistication Champagne – A crisp, refined tan that blends elegance and adventure

– A crisp, refined tan that blends elegance and adventure Admiral – A commanding navy inspired by open skies and endless coastlines

– A commanding navy inspired by open skies and endless coastlines Smoke – A sleek, modern gray that's as versatile as it is stylish

Color Collection eTop's MSRP at $5,395 (before certified installation) and can be pre-ordered at bestop.com/etop .

Dealers, Shops, and Jobbers interested in joining the Certified eTop Installer Program can get more information by filling out this form to be contacted by a Bestop representative.

"Soft Tops Go Hard" - A Campaign That Defines the Drive

Featuring products like the eTop™, Sunrider for Hardtop®, and EZ-Roll and EZ-Fold Tonneau covers, the "Soft Tops Go Hard" campaign is an homage to legacy, innovation, and open-air freedom.

Highlighting real adventures and genuine moments of spontaneous weekend escapes, "Soft Tops Go Hard" celebrates both Trail Veterans and Daily Drivers who breathe the off-road life.

Elements from the campaign will be teased for the first time at SEMA Booth #52033.

Visit Bestop at SEMA

SEMA attendees can experience the eTop™ in action, explore the new Color Collection, and all the other Bestop innovations in the West Hall, Booth #52033.

About Bestop®

Bestop® is the leading manufacturer of premium Jeep® and Bronco® soft tops and accessories, proudly serving the off-road community for over 70 years. With a legacy built on craftsmanship, innovation, and adventure, Bestop empowers drivers to live their journey - wherever it takes them.

