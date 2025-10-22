Bestow Appoints Insurance Veteran Cindy DeArmond as Chief Revenue Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestow, a leading insurance technology platform, today announced the appointment of Cindy DeArmond as Chief Revenue Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to accelerating growth and digital transformation across the life insurance industry.

DeArmond joins Bestow from Accenture, where she spent 12 years and most recently served as Senior Managing Director and Insurance Industry Lead for Technology in North America. Over her 39-year career, she has held senior roles at IBM, Zurich, and West Monroe Partners, leading large-scale transformation initiatives for some of the world's most recognized insurance and financial services organizations.

A respected thought leader in insurance innovation, DeArmond is frequently sought after by Fortune 500 companies and industry associations for her expertise in digital transformation, emerging technology, data analytics, and AI/GenAI strategy. She has partnered with C-suite executives and boards to transform core operations across distribution, underwriting, policy administration, claims, and pricing, modernizing technology platforms and driving substantial value creation.

"Cindy brings exceptional experience driving transformation across every major function of insurance," said Melbourne O'Banion, CEO and co-founder of Bestow. "Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our new and existing partnerships and deliver exceptional outcomes for carriers modernizing their product portfolio and operations."

About Bestow

Bestow is the modern technology platform for the life insurance industry. Bestow's solutions empower insurers to achieve growth and profitability at unparalleled speed. Whether launching innovative life and annuity products, expanding distribution channels, or delivering a seamless customer experience, Bestow eliminates the inefficiencies of outdated legacy systems. By enhancing carriers' financial, actuarial, and distribution capabilities, the company is redefining what's possible in life insurance and driving the industry forward.

For more information about Bestow and its leadership team, visit www.bestow.com .

