Bestow Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Meagan Ward as Chief Marketing Officer

DALLAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestow, a leading insurance technology platform, today announced the appointment of Meagan Ward as Chief Marketing Officer. Ward will spearhead building Bestow's brand and elevating its advanced innovation capabilities as life insurers work to modernize and scale. This key executive hire strengthens Bestow's senior leadership team as the company expands its product offerings, platform capabilities, and strategic partnerships.

Ward is an accomplished marketing and communications executive with more than 15 years of experience building category-defining brands at the intersection of AI and SaaS. She joins Bestow following more than seven years at Addepar, the wealth and asset management platform valued at more than $3 billion, where she most recently served as CMO and scaled the marketing and communications functions across every stage of the company's growth. Earlier in her career, she led communications at Qventus, an AI-powered hospital operations platform, and The Hatch Agency, where she supported high-growth technology companies through their most critical growth and reputational moments.

"As Bestow expands its platform and deepens partnerships with carriers, building a strong, recognizable brand is as important as the technology itself. Meagan has a proven track record of doing exactly that — establishing platforms like ours as clear leaders in their markets — and we're excited to have her drive that work at Bestow," said Melbourne O'Banion, CEO and co-founder of Bestow.

In her role, Ward will oversee all marketing and communications, with a focus on establishing Bestow as the definitive platform powering the future of life insurance and annuities.

"What drew me to Bestow was simple: an exceptional team, a category-defining platform, and one of the biggest untapped opportunities in financial services. I'm thrilled to join and can't wait to see what we build together," said Meagan Ward, CMO at Bestow.

Ward's appointment reflects Bestow's continued investment in world-class leadership as it scales. In 2025, Bestow closed a $120 million Series D round led by Goldman Sachs and Smith Point Capital.

About Bestow

Bestow is the modern technology platform for the life insurance industry. Bestow's solutions empower insurers to achieve growth and profitability at unparalleled speed. Whether launching innovative life and annuity products, expanding distribution channels, or delivering a seamless customer experience, Bestow eliminates the inefficiencies of outdated legacy systems. By enhancing carriers' financial, actuarial, and distribution capabilities, the company is redefining what's possible in life insurance and driving the industry forward.

For more information about Bestow and its leadership team, visit www.bestow.com.

SOURCE Bestow Inc.