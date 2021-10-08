Bestow Named to the 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Top Fintech Startups

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestow , the leading digital life insurance platform, today announces its inclusion on CB Insights' Fintech 250 for the second year in a row. The FinTech 250 is a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology. This year's list was unveiled on stage at CB Insights' Future of Fintech conference in New York City and includes leading innovators like Chime, Stripe, and Klarna.

"This is the fourth class of the Fintech 250, and it's also the most international, representing 26 countries. These 250 fintech startups are attacking an incredibly diverse array of financial services opportunities across 19 sectors, including digital banking, insurance, payroll, retail investing, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "After being named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 last year, the 2020 class saw 17 companies go public and 25 get acquired. They also went on to raise over $25B in additional financing and forged more than 380 new partnerships after being recognized. The Fintech 250 has a history of spotlighting the very best fintech companies, and this year is no different. We're excited to see how these fintech startups disrupt and transform financial services in the years ahead."

"We're honored to once again be included alongside top fintech startups that are changing the trajectory of the financial services industry," said Jonathan Abelmann, Co-Founder and President of Bestow. "Bestow's platform is built to serve future generations and empower leading providers by making life insurance smart, convenient and cost-effective for everyone."

Launched in 2017, Bestow created the first full-stack digital life insurance platform — powering an end-to-end instant buying experience. As a direct-to-consumer destination, infrastructure provider for leading companies , and one of the industry's first challenger carriers , Bestow is on a mission to make life insurance accessible to millions of underserved families and has created industry-first consumer breakthroughs. Specifically, 85% of Bestow customers are new to life insurance, 75% purchase on a mobile device, and most bind their policy in less than 15 minutes.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of over 17,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

