Bestow Selects Traffic Parrot's Service Virtualization and Mocking Platform to Support Application Development Needs

LONDON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a thorough evaluation, Bestow Inc. has selected Traffic Parrot' s service virtualization and mocking solution for their application development needs. Bestow has challenged industry assumptions with a new underwriting framework that provides affordable term life insurance in minutes instead of weeks.

According to Wojciech Bulaty, CEO of Traffic Parrot, Ltd, "We are excited to be working with Brian Romanko and the development team at Bestow. Our teams share a common commitment to microservices based methodologies that provide high-quality and fast time-to-market. Traffic Parrot mocks unblock timelines between teams, streamline and simplify the testing process for their developers and support better coordination and collaboration around the rapid development and deployment of new capabilities to their customers."

Brian Romanko, VP Engineering says, "Traffic Parrot is specifically designed to maximize the productivity of developers writing automated tests. Their lightweight platform with gRPC support was a good fit for our Docker and Go based development environment. They provided strong support during the POC and continue to track the rapid evolution of gRPC, acting as an effective extension to our team."

Traffic Parrot is an API mocking and service virtualization tool. It simulates APIs and services so that you can test your microservice without having to worry about test data set up or environment availability.

About Bestow

Bestow is out to disrupt the life insurance industry by developing a first-of-its-kind digital experience and proprietary algorithmic underwriting. Which means consumers don't have to deal with any of the traditional delays and can skip medical exams all together. So instead of spending weeks getting through the approval process, it's less than 5 minutes and full life insurance products start at under $3/month. For more information about Bestow, please visit https://www.hellobestow.com/ .

About Traffic Parrot

At Traffic Parrot, we help teams working with microservices accelerate delivery, improve quality, and reduce time-to-market by providing a tool for API mocking and service virtualization. We also provide consulting services on test automation, API mocking and service virtualization. For more information visit https://trafficparrot.com/ .

