Bestpass Approved as Member of 6C Toll Operators Coalition

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass, a company that provides a comprehensive payment platform with a focus on toll management for commercial and government fleets, was recently approved to be a non-voting member of the 6C Toll Operators Coalition (6CTOC).

6CTOC is a collaboration between nearly 30 toll facility operators and owners using the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 18000-63 transponder for automatic vehicle identification for the purpose of toll revenue collection. ISO 18000-63 technology is commonly referred to as 6C.

"Bestpass is thrilled to join all the agencies and authorities participating in 6CTOC to standardize 6C technology for toll lane vendors, system integrators, back-office vendors, and other entities in the RFID and tolling industries," said John Andrews, president and CEO of Bestpass. "We are already deploying 6C transponders, and we are eager to leverage the technology to enhance our payment and tolling solution for customers and partners."

Bestpass also recently reached an agreement to register the company's 6C transponders with the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) for use by commercial fleets on The Toll Roads in Orange County, Calif. Bestpass 6C transponders are currently undergoing testing on the 51-mile system, which includes the 73, 133, 241, and 261 Toll Roads. The agreement will ultimately provide Bestpass customers with seamless access to all other tolled facilities in California outside of Orange County, from the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego.

"We've offered our customers coverage on The Toll Roads for several years now, but we are enthusiastic about working with TCA and other members of 6CTOC on the emerging 6C technology," said Andrews. "By continually pushing the envelope and implementing smart new solutions, we can create a better overall tolling system for everyone, from the commercial fleets that use the roads to the agencies and authorities that operate them."

About Bestpass®

Bestpass provides a comprehensive payment platform with a focus on nationwide toll management for commercial fleets of all shapes and sizes. With more than 6,900 customers and more than 575,000 deployed toll transponders in the United States and Canada, Bestpass ensures data accuracy, consolidates payments, delivers invaluable industry expertise, and saves its users time and money. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is now a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers, tolling authorities, and related organizations. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.

