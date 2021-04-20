Bestpass Fights Hunger in Community

ALBANY, N.Y., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass®, the comprehensive payment platform provider that is the leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets, recently sent employees to volunteer at Feed Albany and the Regional Foodbank of Northeastern New York as part of an initiative to fight hunger in the community.

Bestpass employees spent an afternoon preparing more than 500 meals at Feed Albany, a charity that provides at-risk and in-need individuals in Albany, N.Y., and the Greater Capital Region with access to prepared and packaged meal solutions. In addition, employees volunteered on three separate days to sort food donations at the Regional Foodbank of Northeastern New York. The Food Bank collects large donations of food from the food industry and distributes it to charitable agencies serving hungry and disadvantaged people in 23 counties throughout Northeastern New York.

"Volunteering at the Regional Food Bank is a fun, rewarding experience and a great way to give back to the community. The pandemic has impacted the lives of so many people. Spending a few hours an afternoon to help sort through donations so more people can get the food they need is just one small way we can help out," said Max Sutfin, senior accountant and co-chair of the Bestpass Gives committee.

Bestpass Gives, an employee-led committee within the company, is responsible for identifying opportunities to contribute to the community in a meaningful way while also building relationships across functional teams. The committee identified combating hunger in the community as its focus for the first quarter of 2021.

Bestpass will continue to donate time to the community with an upcoming partnership with the American Diabetes Association. The campaign will culminate in the Tour de Cure on June 12, a virtual bicycle riding event to raise money for people with diabetes.

