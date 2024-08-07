Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions Acquires Drivewyze to Create Industry's Only Suite for Safety, Compliance, and Efficiency

The strategic move combines top market leaders, offering technology solutions for toll management, safety, compliance, weigh station bypass, and more.

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions, the leader in toll management, safety, and compliance solutions, today announced it has acquired Drivewyze, the leader in connected truck services and the largest public-private weigh station network operator. Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions will now offer a comprehensive suite of services covering all aspects of tolling, weigh station bypass, compliance, and safety for commercial fleets of all sizes. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions Acquires Drivewyze

The acquisition is a strategic move that combines the commercial transportation industry's largest toll management and weigh station bypass providers, creating a one-stop solution for customers using both fleet management services. In 2023, Bestpass and Drivewyze announced a partnership to streamline the customer experience for fleets adopting weigh station bypass and toll management services. Now as a combined company, Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions and Drivewyze customers will benefit from an even more integrated and expansive suite of services.

In addition to fleet management services, Drivewyze partners with public agencies to improve commercial motor vehicle safety and compliance solutions with smart infrastructure and connected vehicle systems.

According to Tom Fogarty, Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions CEO, combining the two companies and sharing technology will accelerate product innovation and address the current and future needs of fleets, owner-operators, and government agencies.

"Drivewyze is a transportation technology leader that offers the industry's best weigh station bypass solution and proactive in-cab safety alerts -- which helps keep drivers and fleets operating more efficiently and safely," said Fogarty. "The team shares our core focus on innovation and service to drive superior customer value and satisfaction. We have had a very successful partnership in place, and many of our existing customers also use a weigh station bypass solution to reduce operating costs and driver downtime. This strategic move to acquire Drivewyze will allow us to offer customers a more comprehensive, innovative, and integrated solution. We're thrilled to welcome Drivewyze to the Bestpass-Fleetworthy family."

According to Brian Heath, Drivewyze CEO, Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions and Drivewyze share a deep tradition of product innovation and commitment to providing strong customer support.

"The combination of our companies brings scale and acceleration to the larger mission of creating a safer and more efficient transportation system," said Heath, who will continue with the organization and work alongside Fogarty as a Special Advisor. "Our combined products and services offer drivers, fleets, and government agencies a unique set of best-in-class solutions to tackle today's transportation challenges."

Under this agreement, Drivewyze will continue to operate under its respective Drivewyze brand and retain its scope of business as a Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions product offering. For Drivewyze customers, there will be no disruption to existing services and support.

About Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions:

Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions provides industry-leading solutions for fleets to manage tolls, safety, and compliance. The company lifts the burden of keeping fleets and drivers compliant and efficient for fleet leaders and owner-operators, while providing best-in-class managed services and customer support. Visit www.bestpass.com to learn more.

About Drivewyze Inc.:

Drivewyze Inc. is a leader in the transportation technology industry that builds innovative solutions for commercial fleets, drivers, and transportation infrastructure owners and operators. Drivewyze delivers best-in-class in-cab services to commercial fleets and drivers, like Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service and Drivewyze Safety+ proactive safety alerts. Drivewyze Infrastructure Services provides solutions to state agencies, including Smart Roadside commercial vehicle enforcement (CVE) electronic screening, Central Park truck parking management, and Smart Roadways connected truck solutions. To learn more about Drivewyze, visit https://drivewyze.com/ .

