Bestpass Integrates Toll Management and Payment Technology with Thousand Islands Bridge Authority

Jul 23, 2019, 06:02 ET
ALBANY, N.Y., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass today announced that it has integrated its toll management and payment platform with the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority.
"By directly connecting our nationwide toll management and payment processing platform with the Thousand Islands Bridge's back-office system, we can provide significant benefits not only to the tolling authority, but also to the thousands of commercial fleets who rely on the Bestpass service," said John Andrews, president and CEO of Bestpass.
The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority has upgraded its toll scanning and collection technology for the bridge, which crosses the Saint Lawrence River and connects Wellesley Island, N.Y., with Hill Island, Ontario. Bestpass is now able to directly process transactions and submit payments with the authority.
"With more than two million vehicles crossing the Thousand Islands Bridge each year, any step that we can take to keep traffic flowing more smoothly and ultimately provide a better experience for users is a tremendous benefit," said Robert Horr, executive director, Thousand Islands Bridge Authority. "Our relationship with Bestpass will also help us process commercial toll transactions much more efficiently."
To learn more about the Thousand Islands Bridge, visit http://www.tibridge.com/wp/.
Bestpass, which already covers nearly every toll facility in the United States, announced earlier this year that the company expanded its coverage to South Carolina through an integration with the Southern Connector Toll Road.
About Bestpass®
Bestpass provides a comprehensive payment platform with a focus on nationwide toll management for commercial fleets of all shapes and sizes. With more than 6,500 customers and more than 560,000 deployed toll transponders in the United States and Canada, Bestpass ensures data accuracy, consolidates payments, delivers invaluable industry expertise, and saves its users time and money. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is now a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers, tolling authorities, and related organizations. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.
