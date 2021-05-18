Bestpass Joins American Diabetes Association in Fight Against Disease

ALBANY, N.Y., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass®, the comprehensive payment platform provider that is the leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets, has partnered with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) to give back to the community while also encouraging healthy activities among employees, customers and partners.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Bestpass Gives committee, will culminate in the virtual 2021 Tour de Cure ride on June 12, 2021, with more than 40 people participating on the team. Throughout the effort, Bestpass will highlight employees and drivers who are focused on improving their health, including on social media and in newsletters.

"We are grateful to Bestpass for joining our efforts to raise much needed funds for diabetes education and research in this year's virtual Tour de Cure across upstate New York," said Jeff Collins, executive director, ADA Upstate New York. "In addition to supporting a great cause, Bestpass is actively working to improve the health and wellness of their employees and corporate partners. We're proud to partner with them."

Bestpass Gives, an employee-led committee within the company, is responsible for identifying opportunities to contribute to the community in a meaningful way while also building relationships across functional teams. The committee identified raising awareness of diabetes as its focus for the second quarter of 2021.

"With some studies showing that there is a 50 percent higher occurrence of diabetes for professional truckers than the overall national average, the American Diabetes Association and its good work is a natural fit for our community efforts," said Tom Fogarty, CEO of Bestpass. "We value our customers tremendously, and we want them to be healthy, so anything we can do to support that goal is tremendously rewarding."

