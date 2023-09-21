Bestpass Named a 2024 FreightTech 100 Company by FreightWaves

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass, Inc., a comprehensive payment platform provider and the leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets, has been named to the 2024 FreightTech 100 by FreightWaves, a leading global source for supply chain market intelligence. The FreightTech 100 list recognizes the most innovative companies in the transportation industry.  

"At Bestpass, our team is focused on driving innovation to make it easier and more efficient for our fleets to keep their drivers and vehicles on the road," said Tom Fogarty, Bestpass CEO. "It's an honor to be recognized by FreightWaves as a leading innovator. It's very rewarding to know the team's efforts and investments for strategic growth are being validated with such recognition."  

Bestpass, founded in 2001, is a leading toll management and payment platform for those operating commercial vehicles across the U.S. and Canada. Bestpass covers 100% of major toll roads across the U.S., supports more than 30,000 customers, and processes over $1.5 billion in toll transactions annually. 

In 2022, Bestpass introduced its own citation management and payments product, and added Heavy Vehicle Usage Tax (HVUT) e-filing tax services to its portfolio through its acquisition of ExpressTruckTax, the market leader. Earlier this year, Bestpass increased its scope by launching several new partnerships, including Drivewyze, the fastest growing provider of weigh station bypass and driver safety notifications, to provide its customers with an integrated offering of toll and weigh station bypass solutions. Since 2018, Bestpass has grown its customer base and revenue by 3x.  

According to FreightWaves, nearly 900 nominations were submitted for the 2024 FreightTech 100. In November, the FreightTech 100 will be narrowed down to the FreightTech 25, which recognizes the industry's most disruptive companies. 

About Bestpass, Inc.:  
Bestpass is a comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all sizes. Bestpass saves fleets time and money by consolidating payments and providing insight into cost per vehicle. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers and tolling authorities. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.  

