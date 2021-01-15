Bestpass Processes $1.2 Billion in Toll

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass®, the comprehensive payment platform provider that is the leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets, achieved several significant milestones in 2020, including processing more than $1.2 billion in toll volume, exceeding $1 billion for the second consecutive year and posting 20 percent growth over 2019.

The company also surpassed 10,000 customers with 650,000 active transponders deployed on U.S. toll roads, released Cost Centers within its customer web portal to facilitate better fleet data management, and launched new national and regional toll transponder options.

"2020 was a challenging year in many ways that no one anticipated, and our core customers responded to keep the economy and country running with remarkable flexibility in their logistics solutions. Bestpass is proud to support their efforts, and I am personally proud of the Bestpass team that provided superior service and value to our customers throughout these difficult times," said Bestpass CEO Tom Fogarty. "We will build on this momentum with more growth in 2021 thanks to the significant product advances released by the Bestpass innovations team."

Bestpass 2020 Highlights

Processed more than $1.2 billion in toll volume, an increase of 20 percent over 2019

in toll volume, an increase of 20 percent over 2019 New milestone reached with 100 million transactions completed on behalf of our clients

Surpassed 650,000 active transponders operating within the company's nationwide toll network

Now supporting over 10,000 customers after achieving greater than 40 percent growth in new accounts

Double digit annual revenue growth achieved for each of the last 10 years

Released Bestpass Cost Centers™ within the company's customer web portal to facilitate better fleet data management

Developed Complete Pass Scout, which provides nationwide toll coverage, and Horizon Scout, which optimizes toll coverage for regional fleets

Surpassed 100 employees, increasing the team by nearly 20 percent in the second half of 2020

Sponsored or participated in 10 activities to support our communities, including Capital Roots, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York , Joseph's House and Shelter, the Children's Miracle Network Hospital, American Diabetes Association Tour de Cure and Capital District Toys for Tots

About Bestpass®

Bestpass is the comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all shapes and sizes. With more than 10,000 customers and 650,000 deployed toll transponders in the United States and Canada, Bestpass ensures data accuracy, consolidates payments, delivers invaluable industry expertise, and saves its users time and money. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is now a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers, tolling authorities, and related organizations. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nick Crounse, [email protected] or (518) 458-1579 x215

SOURCE Bestpass, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bestpass.com

