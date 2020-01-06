Bestpass Processes More than $1 Billion in Toll Transactions for Customers in 2019

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass, a company that provides a comprehensive payment platform with a focus on toll management for commercial fleets, achieved several significant milestones in 2019, including processing more than $1 billion in toll volume for the first time ever.

The company also surpassed 600,000 active transponders deployed on U.S. toll roads, completed direct back-office integrations with the Southern Connector Toll Road and the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, and hired 20 new employees.

"We've deployed 100,000 new customer toll transponders each year for four consecutive years, culminating in more than $1 billion in transactions in 2019, which is a testament to the value we provide to our customers, as well as to our ability to expand our service and engage new markets," said John Andrews, president and CEO of Bestpass.

Bestpass 2019 Highlights

Processed more than $1 billion in total toll volume on behalf of customers

in total toll volume on behalf of customers Processed more than 97 million transactions, averaging 267,000 each day

Surpassed 600,000 active transponders operating within the company's nationwide toll coverage network

Added more than 1,400 new customers, bringing total number of customers to more than 7,400

Expanded coverage to South Carolina through a partnership with the Southern Connector Toll Road

through a partnership with the Southern Connector Toll Road Integrated back-office technology with the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority to facilitate seamless two-way exchange of tolling and financial data

Received approval for membership of the 6C Toll Operators Coalition (6CTOC), a collaboration between nearly 30 toll facility operators and owners using 6C transponders for toll revenue collection

Hired 20 new employees, bringing total number of employees to nearly 100

"Our success to date is due in large part to the relationships that we've forged with our customers and with tolling authorities from coast to coast," said Andrews. "By working together, we've been able to create a win-win-win situation for everyone involved, and we are immensely appreciative of all our customers and partners."

About Bestpass®

Bestpass provides a comprehensive payment platform with a focus on nationwide toll management for commercial fleets of all shapes and sizes. With more than 7,400 customers and more than 600,000 deployed toll transponders in the United States and Canada, Bestpass ensures data accuracy, consolidates payments, delivers invaluable industry expertise, and saves its users time and money. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is now a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers, tolling authorities, and related organizations. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.

