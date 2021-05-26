Bestpass Welcomes Druzynski as Vice President of People and Culture

Druzynski joins Bestpass with more than 20 years of human resources experience in the high-growth software and informational technology industries. Most recently, he was Vice President of People and Culture at DealerSocket, a leading software provider to more than 9,000 franchised and independent vehicle dealerships around the world. He was previously Chief People Officer at Auto/Mate Dealership Systems, a software provider for retail automotive dealerships that was acquired by DealerSocket in 2020. While leading the people functions, his companies have been named as Best Places to Work in the Capital Region every year for the past decade.

"Dave is a passionate leader with a tremendous track record of cultivating positive, growth-focused company cultures, and he has a commitment to ensure all of our voices are heard and included in managing our path forward. I couldn't be more pleased to welcome him to the Bestpass team. He is a key partner in helping us to continue to innovate and grow at a rapid pace," said Tom Fogarty, CEO of Bestpass. "Our team has grown 30 percent in the last 12 months, and it is this team that creates successful outcomes for the company and its customers. Dave's leadership and focus will ensure that everyone is engaged and supported."

In addition to a degree in management and information systems from the State University of New York at Geneseo, Druzynski has earned Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and Society for Human Resources Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) certifications. He currently serves on the board of directors for Make-A-Wish of Northeast New York.

"Bestpass has experienced rapid growth and built a great team. I am excited to help build a culture that enthusiastically supports employees while also focusing on providing top-notch service and value to our customers," said Druzynski. "I look forward to focusing on our talent development initiatives and making a positive impact to our ongoing growth and success."

About Bestpass®

Bestpass is the comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all shapes and sizes. With more than 14,000 customers and more than 678,000 deployed toll transponders in the United States and Canada, Bestpass ensures data accuracy, consolidates payments, delivers invaluable industry expertise, and saves its users time and money. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is now a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers, tolling authorities, and related organizations. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.



