BestReactGrid: Bringing Speed and Scalability to Your React Applications

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our best-in-class React grid that you know and trust has a new home! BestReactGrid is now its own entity, allowing us to better serve the React Community and to optimize our user experience for all React developers.

"We are thrilled to unveil this transformation to the world and can't wait for our customers to join this new journey of BestReactGrid," said Stephen Strake, the General Manager of Sencha. "With its unparalleled features and functionality, we are confident that BestReactGrid will quickly become the preferred choice for React developers globally."

BestReactGrid offers scalability and unlimited grid speed, making it the perfect solution for React applications that are handling large amounts of data. With its easy integration and customizations, you can now introduce a seamless, simple, and intuitive data grid to all of your React projects. Whether you are a seasoned developer or just starting out, BestReactGrid has everything you need to take your React projects to the next level.

BestReactGrid is powered by Sencha, which plays a key role in Idera Inc.'s portfolio of developer tools solutions. Idera Inc. brings 20 years of experience building innovative, connected, and user-focused software productivity tools supported by communities of experts to the BestReactGrid brand.

