Bestselling Author and Habits Expert, James Clear, to Deliver Keynote Address at the Let's Grow Summit Hosted by Keap

Author of Atomic Habits to Speak at the Three-Day Conference that Enables Small Business Owners to Learn, Grow and Connect

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in CRM and small business automation software, announces that James Clear , the world-renowned author of "Atomic Habits" and expert in the field of continuous improvement, will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Let's Grow Summit. This premier event is set to take place Nov. 8 - 10 in Phoenix.

Clear is widely recognized for his best-selling book " Atomic Habits ," which has had a profound impact on individuals and organizations seeking to drive positive change through the power of incremental improvement. His expertise in behavior change and personal development has made him a sought-after speaker, and his keynote on Nov. 10 at the Let's Grow Summit promises to be a highlight of the event.

"We are truly honored to have James Clear as our keynote speaker at the Let's Grow Summit," said Clate Mask, CEO and co-founder of Keap. "James' message that small changes can have exponential results resonates with Keap users, who are seeking to grow through automation. Keap empowers entrepreneurs with meaningful inspiration and practical tactics to grow their business through automation, process improvement, and growing as leaders. James' ideas fit in perfectly with our mission to help small business entrepreneurs grow their businesses, and become the best versions of themselves."

In his keynote, Clear will dive into the science of small habits and the profound impact they can have on our lives. He will debunk the myth of dramatic, radical change as the path to success, highlighting that such attempts often lead to failure or fleeting results. Instead, Clear will illuminate how it's the seemingly minor, everyday habits that hold the true power for sustainable transformation.

The Let's Grow Summit, hosted by Keap, is a leading conference that brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals from various industries to explore new strategies for business growth through automation, leadership, and personal development. With a focus on practical insights and actionable takeaways, the Summit offers a platform for attendees to learn from the experiences of industry experts, connect with like-minded professionals, and gain valuable tools to enhance their businesses and careers.

The Let's Grow Summit boasts a diverse lineup of accomplished speakers representing world-class organizations such as Google, WebPT, StoryBrand, and many others. The event will offer engaging breakout sessions, as well as ample networking opportunities, rendering it an essential experience for individuals seeking to advance both their business and personal development.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the event website at: www.hopin.com/events/let-s-grow-summit-2023 .

About Keap

For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market and continues to innovate, helping thousands of small business entrepreneurs automate processes across their businesses through a combination of software, professional services and education. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

