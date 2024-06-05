BESTSELLING AUTHOR AND NEUROSCIENTIST GREGORY BERNS TO RELEASE NEW BOOK, COWPUPPY, WITH HARPER HORIZON ON AUGUST 20, 2024

The New York Times bestselling author of How Dogs Love Us stumbles onto a special friendship with his herd of cows and sets out to crack the code of communicating with this most common but much misunderstood animal.



NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From bestselling author and neuroscientist Gregory Berns, comes a fascinating glimpse into the cognitive and emotional lives of cows in his upcoming new book, Cowpuppy: An Unexpected Friendship and a Scientist's Journey into the Secret World of Cows. The book will be released on August 20, 2024, with Harper Horizon.

When Emory University neuroscientist Gregory Berns and his wife decided to venture into sustainable farming in rural Georgia, they knew that cows were a key part of a successful operation. But that was where his knowledge of cattle ended.

As Berns and his small herd of three miniature zebus acclimated to each other and Berns received a crash course in being a cattleman, he turned his powers of scientific observation and innovation on his new charges. This wasn't the first time he'd studied animals through the lens of neuroscience; years earlier, Berns had applied his knowledge to man's best friend, resulting in two books and important advances in how we understand dogs' thoughts and emotions. Now it was time to see what he—and all of us—could discover about the interior worlds of cows.

"I never thought I would fall in love with cows, but they have a quiet way of worming their way into your heart," said Berns. "Much to my surprise, I found the cows to be intelligent, emotional, and loyally affectionate."

In this moving and captivating memoir, Berns weaves together his hands-on experiences with his growing herd, accessible scientific explanations of animal behavior, and evocative portraits of the animals at the center of his study: the original bull, Ricky Bobby; the two mamas, Lucy and Ethel; and their sweet and spirited calves: BB, Cricket, Princess Xena, Luna, Walker, and Texas Ranger.

Whether cows are a familiar part of your experience or you're a city dweller longing for life in the country, Cowpuppy offers a deeper understanding of these complex creatures and what we humans can learn from them.

Gregory Berns is a professor of psychology at Emory University, where he directs the Center for Neuropolicy and the Facility for Education and Research in Neuroscience. He pioneered the use of brain imaging technologies to understand human motivation and decision-making. Now, he uses MRI techniques to study the brains and minds of both humans and a wide range of other animals.

Dr. Berns is the author of What It's Like to Be a Dog, the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller How Dogs Love Us, Iconoclast, Satisfaction, and The Self Delusion. Dr. Berns and his wife live on a farm outside of Atlanta with several dogs, chickens, and some very special cows.

Harper Horizon is a Nashville-based imprint of HarperCollins Focus focused on the stories, values and diverse voices of Americana and beyond, publishing authors such as Willie Nelson, Syd & Shea McGee, Zachary Levi, Meghan Trainor, Jenny Doan, Trae Crowder, and more. For more information, please visit www.harpercollinsfocus.com/Harper-Horizon.

