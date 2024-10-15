Bestselling Author Glenn Llopis Releases Groundbreaking Manifesto for Healthcare Executives, Restoring Humanity in Healthcare Leadership

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GLLG CEO, Glenn Llopis releases groundbreaking manifesto for Healthcare Executives, Restoring Humanity in Healthcare Leadership: Reinvent with Personalization available on Amazon.com October 15. From the boardroom and C-suite to the patient's bedside—clinical and non-clinical—all agree: the center of everything we do is the person: Patients. Families. Employees. Individuals. The heart of healthcare is humanity. Yet, healthcare leaders remain challenged to incorporate personalization into the ways they lead their people, teams and institutions.

"Healthcare leadership is in crisis," says Llopis, a 15-year Forbes.com leadership strategy contributor. "It's unfortunate that healthcare providers are expected to deliver personalized care to patients, while their executives do not consistently practice personalized leadership with employees, teams, and board members. This leadership gap, driven by the inertia that exists within the operating environment, jeopardizes patient care and overall service delivery," continues Llopis.

Restoring Humanity in Healthcare Leadership is an effort to create a sense of urgency amongst healthcare leaders to reinvent the ways they lead with personalization when you consider that the top risks for healthcare providers are directly connected to employee engagement and that ultimately impacts patient care. These risks include but are not limited to workforce shortages, failure to attract & retain top talent, increasing competition and future risks such as aging workforce and related health issues, and failure to innovate or meet customer needs.

Compassion vs. Tradition: Aligning Healthcare Leadership with Human Values

The manifesto explores humanity at the heart of healthcare, underscoring that every patient, employee, and family member is an individual—yet leadership models from the past and present fail to reflect this reality. "Healthcare's greatest opportunity lies in its ability to enhance human life, but we cannot continue to rely on outdated legacy leadership models that reduce employees to numbers. Leaders must accept two new realities: 1) both employees and patients are consumers whose unique needs and expectations must be met for the organization to succeed, and 2) there is a symbiotic relationship between employees and patients and their impact on delivering quality health outcomes. In other words, when we think about delivering value-based care to our patients, we must now do this for our employees because their wellbeing demands it," adds Llopis.

With invaluable insights from 30 clinical and non-clinical healthcare leaders, the manifesto addresses why healthcare providers need to include employees in their value-based care delivery models to solve three time-sensitive opportunities:

Deconstruct outdated leadership models and reconstruct new approaches. This will ensure that healthcare leaders and their organizations remain relevant, resilient and agile in the face of uncertainty.





Align business growth strategies with the true talents of the workforce. This will ensure healthcare leaders are proactive in utilizing their employees' distinct capabilities while further elevating their potential.





. This will ensure healthcare leaders are proactive in utilizing their employees' distinct capabilities while further elevating their potential. Design workplace cultures of wellbeing that create harmony between the work environment and unique employee needs. This will accelerate innovation, increase retention and attract top talent.

Breaking Free from the Inertia that Holds Us Back

Restoring Humanity in Healthcare Leadership is for healthcare leaders and organizations who desire the skills, have the will to shift their mindset, and are ready to break free from the inertia that keeps pulling us away from what we aim to achieve. This sentiment is shared by several contributors to manifesto:

"In the age of personalization, one size - fits one," said Marcia Messer WellSpan York Hospital Chief Operating Officer. "There's no one roadmap for personalized leadership in healthcare. Our current healthcare construct is not designed for personalization, but we need to start embracing change for the next generation of healthcare leaders that are already expecting it," concludes Messer.





As Mike Oshiki, president of Riverside Regional Medical Center and Acute Care Division pointed out, "If our team members feel that they're simply cogs in a corporate machine, I guarantee you they will deliver care in that manner and patients will feel the same way."





"The transformational changes we need in healthcare begin with the exchange of new ideas that propel thought-provoking discussions that prepare us to embrace personalized leadership to challenge the status quo. The luxury of time is over," said Scott Wolf, DO, MPH, FACP, physician executive, with over 30 years of healthcare leadership experience and associate director with Berkeley Research Group.

This inertia also contributes to the significant gaps between employers' perceptions and the actual concerns of healthcare workers regarding burnout, job dissatisfaction, and job fulfillment. According to Indeed's The Pulse of Healthcare 2024 report, employers underestimate the importance employees place on appropriate staffing in the workplace (20% vs. 50%), work-life balance (48% vs. 78%) and psychological safety measures (8% vs. 20%). Moreover, few employers perceived relationships between healthcare workers and patients and workers and colleagues as important to their employees despite their significant role for workers (18% vs. 46%).

To learn more about the manifesto and how to take action, visit: https://healthcare.ageofpersonalization.com/.

About Glenn Llopis

GLLG CEO, Glenn Llopis (pronounced YO-pēs) is a Cuban-American executive and entrepreneur that has dedicated his career transforming leaders, teams and organizations to see change & volatility as a growth opportunity. He serves as a senior advisor, and speaker to Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries. He is the bestselling author of the books Earning Serendipity, The Innovation Mentality, Leadership in the Age of Personalization, and Unleashing Individuality. On November 12, 2024, Glenn will launch his new book titled, Make Reinvention Your Superpower. He has been a leadership strategy contributor to Forbes since 2010, and also contributes to the Harvard Business Review and Entrepreneur magazine. Glenn was recognized as a top 100 leadership speaker and business thinker by Inc. magazine. He is a faculty member at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). He is the founder of the Leadership in the Age of Personalization (LAOP) movement, which has inspired a grassroots effort among cross-industry executives focused on shredding the limitations of standardization to thrive in our age of personalization. He is known for his unique and dynamic ability to facilitate executive summits, teach larger groups, mediate roundtables and conduct executive coaching to propel next-level thinking for senior executives, leaders, and managers globally.

About GLLG

GLLG has served as a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies, healthcare providers and beyond since 2008. GLLG guides leaders and organizations to incorporate reinvention into their daily routine, so they don't get stuck playing it safe or playing catch-up through its proprietary Leadership in the Age of Personalization (LAOP) methodology. GLLG believes that each organization has its own unique set of opportunities because their people and circumstances are different from others. GLLG is known for customizing the LAOP methodology to the needs of the business and personalizing it to the individual to ensure the outcomes of the reinvention journey can be measured both operationally and individually. Since 2019, GLLG has produced, hosted and designed the content strategy for seven LAOP thought leadership summits and for more than 100 episodes of the Personalization Outbreak podcast, all featuring executives from corporate, healthcare and higher education. Glenn has prepared more than 450 speakers, moderated over 100 panel discussions, interviewed more than 100 guests for the podcast, and led an executive consortium of 112 people to deeply examine the strategic insights and trends related to personalization in the workplace and in the marketplace.

