Bestselling Author Jan Moran Debuts "THE CHOCOLATIER" Novel from Goldmann/Random House for Valentine's Day and Mother's Day

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THE CHOCOLATIER, published by Goldmann Verlag/Random House in Germany in November, launches in English on February 10, 2020 from Sunny Palms Press. California author Jan Moran is an Amazon All-Star and Rizzoli Top Ten bestselling author. Barnes & Noble places THE CHOCOLATIER on its coveted BN RECOMMENDS List.

Moran explains the inspiration: "THE CHOCOLATIER grew out of a meeting with Chef Michael Antonorsi of Chuao Chocolatier in Encinitas, California. Valrhona Chocolates introduced me to Peruvian cacao farmers, who explained the rediscovery of a rare, once-extinct white cocoa bean in Peru: le gran blanc. These insights formed the basis for the story. THE CHOCOLATIER follows a young, widowed chocolatier who seeks to unite her son with her late husband's family in Amalfi—and must overcome nearly insurmountable challenges. At the heart of the story is love in its many forms: the love of a mother for her child, the often complicated love between couples, and of course, the love of chocolate."

Earphone Award-winner and Audie-nominated voice-over actress Erin Bennett narrates the audiobook. Listen to an Audiobook Preview.

Advance Praise:

"A feel-good book…the love between family members and the love for chocolate is central." About My Bookshelf

"A delicious novel that makes you long for chocolate." Ciao Tutti

"A compelling voice to follow." Booklist

" Jan Moran is the new queen of the epic romance." Rebecca Forster , USA Today Bestselling Author

Distributed through Ingram. Available from Amazon, AppleBooks, Barnes & Noble, Audible, Kobo, GooglePlay, IndieBound.

Genre: 20th-century Historical Fiction

Pub Date: February 10, 2020

Publisher: Sunny Palms Press (English), Goldmann Verlag/Random House (German)

Formats: Ebook, Hardcover, Trade Paperback, Audiobook, Large Print

Price: Hardcover $25.99 (978-1-951314-04-0)

Website: www.JanMoran.com

