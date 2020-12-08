Bestselling Author Jaya Jaya Myra Reveals the Power Finding Your Purpose Has on Physical and Mental Health

Each person's God-given gifts, temperament and even physical body type, shape and structure are created from their unique purpose for living so that people are born having everything they need to succeed in life and health. Since everyone is unique, people need a customized approach to wellbeing, based on their purpose and constitution. Jaya Jaya Myra created The WELL Method outlined in The Soul of Purpose so that readers can learn how to create a custom purpose and wellness blueprint based on their unique talents and 5-element constitution.

"It's more important than ever that people realize the path to living your purpose requires the same steps and actions as the path to health and wellness," says Jaya Jaya Myra. "God made you absolutely perfect for your reason for living. I'm passionate about showing people simple ways to create synergy in life to improve health, wellbeing and personal fulfillment, and how purpose is foundational to it all."

The Soul of Purpose has already received high praise from best-selling authors and medical experts including Dr. David Friedman, Dr. Josh Axe, Dr. Joel Kahn, Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, Dr. Susan Shumsky, Cate Montana, Paul Schulick, and more. In the book, Jaya Jaya Myra shares her personal journey of naturally healing from debilitating fibromyalgia, anxiety and depression using her methods mapped out in the book. Each chapter is a step in the path that shows readers how to create synergy that drives success, how to alleviate inner poverty, and what the path to purpose really looks like in day-to-day life, all while promoting a healthy and natural lifestyle.

The Soul of Purpose is now available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, and Post Hill.

Jaya Jaya Myra is a bestselling author, TEDx Speaker, regular media contributor and mindbody wellness expert that teaches the connections between spirituality, purpose, and health. She is the creator of The WELL Method that teaches people the four cornerstones necessary to create a healthy mindset and holistic approach to life. She is previously the author of Vibrational Healing: Attain Balance & Wholeness. Understand Your Energetic Type, and is the founder of the 501(c)3 non-profit organization Gita for the Masses. Learn more at www.JayaJayaMyra.com.

