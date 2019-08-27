Bestselling author Luvvie Ajayi to deliver keynote on speaking truth to power at NEW Summit

This year's theme—"By Design: Seeing, Making and Building a NEW Future"—will motivate current and future leaders to look at the state of our workplaces with fresh eyes, to invent new methods for effecting change by championing diversity and inclusion initiatives and to work together to build a world where gender equality is a reality. Summit attendees will gather at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta from September 23–September 25, 2019.

"This will be my third Summit this coming September, and I am as excited for this year's event as I was for my very first one! There is no greater joy than being in the midst of over 1,300 of our amazing members and leaders for several days," said Sarah Alter, CEO at NEW.

"We focus this year on the future," continued Sarah. "A future where all women are advancing in the workplace. Our goal at Summit is to empower and energize you to partner with NEW so that we can all see, make and build that future together."

An acclaimed writer and speaker; Luvvie Ajayi will discuss the importance of using our collective voices to fight for equality. Other highly anticipated keynotes will come from Soraya Chemaly, activist, media critic and author of Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women's Anger; and Lindsey Roy, CMO of Hallmark Greetings.

ABOUT NEW

Founded in 2001, the Network of Executive Women represents nearly 13,000 members, 900 companies, 120 corporate partners and 22 regions in the U.S. and Canada advancing all women and building business. For more information about NEW and its learning programs, events, content and insights, visit newonline.org. Connect with us on social media @newnational.

